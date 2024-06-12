Cyber frauds: How are money mule scams impacting India's financial inclusion efforts?
India's digital advancement has enabled financial services for millions, but also brought a surge in cyber fraud. Victims, often unaware, suffer financial losses and damaged credit history. Collaboration among stakeholders is crucial to address loopholes and protect digital trust.
India's first-world digital infrastructure and financial inclusion, which has brought access to digital banking, payments, health, and credit services to almost 500 million people, are widely acknowledged. However, this technological progress has also led to a new threat: cyber fraud. India now ranks among the largest victims and perpetrators of cyber fraud worldwide.