Cyber insurance helps cover losses caused by hacking & virus attacks

“There are several cyber-liability products that cover first and third-party losses as well as extortion. The main thing in cyber-liability is to understand the exclusions and warranties very carefully. These essentially decide to what extent your claims are paid. Ideally the way to buy cyber-liability insurance is to make a list of potential threats you face and then ask for those covers, at the minimum, from insurers," says Kapil Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO of SecureNow Insurance.

