I'm a freelancer who works from home. Do I need cyber insurance?

You're right to consider cyber insurance in today's increasingly connected world. As technology becomes more integrated into our lives, the risks associated with cybercrimes such as theft of funds, identity theft, phishing, data breaches, and general online fraud have increased.

Since you’re a freelancer who works online extensively, it is vital that you protect your digital transactions, digital identity and data, and protect against legal liability. Start by looking for a cyber insurance plan that covers a wide range of cyber threats including identity theft, malware attacks, theft of funds, and even cyber extortion.

Apart from protecting you from cyber threats, a comprehensive plan will take care of legal expenses as well in case you need to pursue action against a fraudster or defend yourself from a third-party claim. Similarly, if your devices are compromised, a good policy should reimburse the cost of hiring an IT specialist or restoring lost data.