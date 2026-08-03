DA, ₹7,500 minimum monthly pension, medical facilities: Here's what this pensioner's body is demanding

Pensioners' representative body, the EPS95 National Agitation Committee has called for a nationwide protest this week on 5 August if the government fails to meet demands for ₹7,500 minimum monthly pension and other benefits, according to a PTI report.
As per its press release, the committee is looking for hike in minimum monthly pension under the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS) from the current ₹1,000 to ₹7,500. Administered by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the EPS was implemented on 1 September 2014.
As per the statement, key demands are as follows:
Making their demands, the committee noted that these are workers “who devoted decades of service to the country's industrial and economic growth” and “deserve a retirement income that ensures financial security and a dignified life”.
“The demand for a ₹7,500 minimum pension is not for special treatment but for a basic standard of social security,” the statement added.
Commander Ashok Raut, national president of the committee told the news agency that close to 81 lakh pensioners under the EPS-95 scheme have been pursuing these demands for over a decade. “Despite repeated assurances from the government, no concrete action has been taken,” he said.
Raut added that retirees are facing financial hardships adding that most of them receive average monthly pension of ₹1,171, an amount the committee believes is “grossly inadequate in today's economic conditions”.
The statement said that thousands of pensioners are covered under EPS-95, adding that they will gather at Jantar Mantar in the national capital of New Delhi on August 5, as part of a nationwide protest demanding their long-pending demands for pension reforms.
The demonstration has been called as “years of representations, peaceful protests, and appeals to the government have failed to bring any meaningful policy decision”, the statement added.
According to the committee, if the government continues to ignore their demands, self-immolation would be their “last resort”.
Acknowledging the EPS-95 National Agitation Committee's demands in Parliament, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on 20 July said that although several stakeholders have requested a pension increase, no decision has been made on the matter yet.
“Representations have been received from various stakeholders, including trade unions and public representatives, to increase the minimum pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995, from the existing ₹1,000 per month,” Karandlaje said.
Asked when the Centre expects to take a final decision on the demand concerning lakhs of elderly pensioners, the minister said the government remains committed to strengthening social security coverage for EPFO members, but any decision will have to take into account the sustainability of the pension fund and future liabilities.
“The Government is committed to ensuring robust social security coverage to members of EPFO schemes while taking into consideration the sustainability of the Fund and the future liabilities thereon,” Karandlaje stated.
(With inputs from PTI)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.