DA alert: Centre declares Dearness Allowance for these central government employees2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 09:52 AM IST
The Department of Public Enterprises has amended the rates of Dearness Allowance for executives and supervisors in CPSEs, effective from 1 July 2023
DA news: The Department of Public Enterprises has amended the rates of Dearness Allowance for executives and supervisors in CPSEs. “In continuation of this Department's O.M. of even No. dated 13.04.2023, the rates of DA payable to the executives of CPSEs holding Board level post, below Board level post and Non-Unionized Supervisors following IDA pattern of L992 pay scales may be modified," the Department of Public Enterprises, said in an office memorandum dated July 7, 2023.
