For a basic pay of up to ₹3,500 per month, the DA rate will be 701.9% of pay subject to a minimum of ₹15,428. For basic pay between ₹3,501 and ₹6,500 per month, the DA rate will be 526.4% of pay subject to a minimum of ₹24,567. For a basic pay of over ₹6,500 and up to ₹9,500, the DA rate will be 421.1% of pay subject to a minimum of ₹34,216. All these rates are effective from 1 July 2023.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}