DA: Andhra Pradesh to release pending Dearness Allowance instalments, hike pension, appoint 12th Pay Revision Commission

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced that the state will release two pending Dearness Allowance (DA) instalments, pension hikes from January 2027, and appoint the 12th Pay Revision Commission to address long-pending demands by government employees.
“The decisions announced by the chief minister will entail an additional annual expenditure of ₹2,880 crore to the government exchequer. The CM reiterated that the government would continue to work towards the welfare and well-being of its employees while taking practical steps to resolve their issues,” PTI cited the official release state.
The two pending DA instalments are due from 1 July 2024, and 1 January 2025, ANI reported. The arrears will be paid along with the October 2026 salary, Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association state president Surya Narayana said.
The report added that the announcements came after a meeting with various employee associations where Naidu assured them the government would extend all possible support.
“Without pay revision and DA, we can’t face inflation and rising cost prices,” said APNGGO Association State President Vidya Sagar, who in a statement added that the government sought cooperation from employee representatives after briefing them about its financial position.
"... Employees, pensioners and teachers have faced many consequences from 2019 to 2024. For the last two years, whatever measures the government has given for the welfare of the employees, the CM has briefed us and explained the financial distress that the state government is having and asked all of us to cooperate... The common employees are not getting any DA or pay revision for the last two to two and a half years,” he said.
AP JAC Amaravati president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu added that some demands are still pending and have been entrusted to officials. “Remaining issues concerning other employees, contract/outsourcing staff, and Village/Ward Secretariat staff have been entrusted by the CM to the Cabinet Sub-Committee and senior officials, directing them to discuss soon and announce further decisions,” he said.
(With inputs from Agencies)
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