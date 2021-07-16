DA calculator: Impact on salary, PF contribution, other information in 10 points

As central government employees' DA will rise from 17 per cent to 28 per cent from 1st July 2021, their monthly salary is expected to rise in sync with the DA hike. This hike can be calculated on the basis of basic salary of the employee. If a central government employee's monthly basic salary is ₹20,000 then its existing DA per month is ₹3400 while after increase in DA, monthly DA payable to the same central government will be ₹5600. Similarly, other central government employees can check about the rise in their monthly DA amount.