DA: Differences between Dearness Allowance and House Rent Allowance, explained

The Finance Ministry last week announced revision in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners (including railways and defence personnel), from 58% to 60% of Basic Pay, with effect from 1 January 2026.

DA is by practice revised twice a year by the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) to counter inflation fluctuations. New announcements generally occur in early March and October, with rollouts in January and July. The allowance is a percentage of employees' basic salary specifically meant to help with increased cost-of-living.

What is the difference between DA and HRA? DA and House Rent Allowance (HRA) and two different components of your salary break-up and are taxable under different heads.

One key difference is that while DA is only available to public sector employees, while HRA is also available to private sector employees. Further, HRA is exempted from income-tax up to a certain limit, while DA is fully taxable as per the slab rate.

Factors Dearness Allowance (DA) House Rent Allowance (HRA) What is it? A cost-of-living adjustment provided to public sector employees by the Government. A salary component designed to assist employees with housing expenses. Who is eligible? Available only to public sector employees. Available to both public and private sector employees. How is it taxed? No tax exemptions are provided for DA. Certain tax exemptions apply to HRA. Where is it calculated? DA is calculated as a percentage of the basic salary of a public sector employee. HRA is not determined as a percentage of the basic salary.

Is Dearness Allowance subject to income tax? DA for salaried employees is subject to income tax in its entirety. Income-Tax Rules mandate that the DA component is stated separately in a taxpayers I-T returns (ITR).

Is Dearness Allowance part of CTC? DA is part of an employee's cost-to-company (CTC) and is credited as part of the monthly salary for central government employees. As per the ministry, payment on account of DA involving fractions of 50 paise and above may be rounded off to the next higher rupee and the fractions of less than 50 paise may be ignored.

How is Dearness Allowance calculated? Dearness allowance is a cost-of-living adjustment included in a government employee's salary. It aims to offset inflation and maintain purchasing power. The rates are usually reviewed and updated twice a year. Over time, the proportion of basic pay in total salaries has decreased, while allowances have increased.

Who benefits from Dearness Allowance hike? As many as 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees benefit from increase in DA component.

Notably, there are 18 levels of employees, and the individual hikes will depend on the level of the employee or pensioner as basic pay of these employees differs from level to level.

What is the 8th Pay Commission? The Pay Commission is a government panel established every 10 years to revise pay, allowances and pensions of central government employees and retired former servicemen. It is also responsible for wider implications of these revisions on contributions, retirement benefits and government spending.

The current panel is the eight such constituted by the central government since Independence. It is chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. Other members on the panel are Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission and Pankaj Jain, former IAS, as Member-Secretary.