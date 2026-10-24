DA Hike 2026 UP Government Employees: Latest update, expectations on dearness allowance announcement

With central government employees waiting for the July 2026 dearness allowance (DA) hike, Uttar Pradesh government employees are also anticipating a possible increase in DA.
On October 23, the Himachal Pradesh government increased DA for eligible state government employees from 45% to 50%, a hike of five percentage points.
The increase covers employees under the Himachal Pradesh Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2022, eligible All India Services officers and state government employees covered by UGC pay scales.
On October 17, Kerala increased DA and dearness relief (DR) by two percentage points, from 35% to 37%. The revised rates will be paid with the October 2026 salary, disbursed in November.
The hike primarily covers state government employees, teachers, full-time contingent employees and local government staff. It also includes state service pensioners, family pensioners and eligible ex-gratia pensioners and their families.
Following these recent hikes, state government employees in Uttar Pradesh are also anticipating a DA revision by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
According to a Hindustan Times report dated May 22, 2026, “The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the dearness allowance (DA) by 2% for its employees, those working with aided educational institutions, technical education institutions, regular and full-time employees of local bodies, work-charge employees, those in UGC grades, as well as pensioners.”
The DA hike, effective January 1, 2026, increased the rate from 58% to 60%. Uttar Pradesh State Employees Sanyukta Parishad president JN Tiwari said the increase would benefit around 28 lakh employees and pensioners, including 16.35 lakh employees and 11.53 lakh pensioners, Hindustan Times reported.
According to a DD News report dated October 17, 2025, “In a festive gesture ahead of Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state employees and pensioners.”
The rates were raised from 55% to 58%, effective July 1, 2025, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced. He said the decision would benefit around 28 lakh employees and pensioners.
There is no official announcement on the Uttar Pradesh government's July 2026 DA hike as of now. The current DA rate for UP state government employees is 60%. Employees will have to wait for an official order on the next revision.
The Uttar Pradesh government may follow the DA hike announced for central government employees. However, this remains speculative until the government announces an official decision.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official government website for the latest updates and announcements.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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