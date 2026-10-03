DA hike 2027: Dearness Allowance may rise to 67% from January | How much more could employees get?

The Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners could rise to 67% from January 2027, based on the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) data.

According to StaffNews, CPI-IW for August, 2026 increased by 1.2 points and stood at 154.4 points (one hundred fifty-four point four). This has taken the indicative DA/DR calculation for January 2027 to 65.03%. The final rate, however, will depend on CPI-IW readings for September, October, November and December.

The calculation suggests that if the CPI-IW remains at the August level for the remaining months, the indicative DA/DR rate would move higher, reaching around 66.91% by November. This points to a potential 67% DA/DR from January 2027, subject to the final CPI-IW numbers and the government's decision.

How much more could employees get? The current DA rate from July 2026 is 63%, according to the StaffNews calculation. If the January 2027 rate is eventually fixed at 67%, it would represent a 4 percentage-point increase over the current rate.

For an employee with a basic pay of ₹30,000, a 4 percentage-point increase would mean an additional ₹1,200 per month in DA.

Similarly, if your basic pay is ₹40,000, the DA will increase by ₹1,600 a month and an employee with ₹50,000 basic pay would get ₹2,000 more per month.

Basic pay 4% additional DA Additional annual DA ₹ 30,000 ₹ 1,200 ₹ 14,400 ₹ 40,000 ₹ 1,600 ₹ 19,200 ₹ 50,000 ₹ 2,000 ₹ 24,000 ₹ 60,000 ₹ 2,400 ₹ 28,800

However, the actual January 2027 DA rate is not yet confirmed. Four more CPI-IW readings will determine the final calculation, followed by the government's formal decision.

Employees’ body urges faster DA/DR process The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers recently urged the Department of Expenditure to expedite the process for the July 2026 DA/DR instalment, effective from 1 July. And also said that it should be placed before the competent authority once the relevant Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and prescribed formula allow the new rate to be determined

Also Read | Telangana Cabinet approves release of two pending DA instalments

The Confederation said the existing DA/DR rate stands at 60% from January 2026. It pointed to the movement in DA/DR from 46% in July 2023 to 50% in January 2024, 53% in July 2024, 55% in January 2025, 58% in July 2025 and 60% from January 2026, saying the increase reflected the continuing impact of rising prices.