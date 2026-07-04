DA hike, bonus, minimum wage increase — Here's what Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation staff will get

Dearness Allowance: Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation (HPSFDC) employees are set to receive a 3% hike in DA, with effect from 1 April 2025, according to a PTI report. This was approved by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday (3 July) when he chaired the 216th board meeting, it added.

Further, the HPSFDC board has also approved bonus for 175 of the department's employees who draw up to ₹21,000 monthly salary, as per the report.

HPSFDC employee benefits: Key Highlights The Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation on 3 July approved the following:

Increase in Dearness Allowance (DA hike) by 3% for all HPSFDC employees, with effect from 1 April 2025.

Regularisation of the services of daily wage workers who have completed 240 days of service in each of the last four years.

This will be implemented in accordance with the notification issued by the Himachal Pradesh government on 1 April 2026.

The board further also cleared regularisation of eligible contractual employees as per the state government's policy.

Revision of minimum wages for different categories of workers from ₹ 425 to ₹ 450 per day, has also been approved with effect from 1 April 2026.

Reviewing the corporation's functioning, the chief minister expressed satisfaction over the substantial increase in revenue following the modernisation of the Resin and Turpentine (R&T) Factory in Bilaspur.

Encouraged by the positive results, the board decided to undertake the modernisation of the R&T Factory in Nahan to further improve productivity and revenue generation.

Appreciating the initiatives taken to strengthen the corporation's financial position, the chief minister directed the officers to continue adopting innovative measures to enhance revenue, improve operational efficiency and ensure the long-term sustainability. Himachal reviewing pending DA, arrears, pension Earlier in June, Sukhu had assured that the state is reviewing DA and pending arrears for state employees and pensioners, and said funds will be made available to clear these demands.

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The CM said he directed the state Finance Department to withdraw its notice regarding the deferment of salaries and release the pending pension arrears of all pensioners aged between 65-70 years by next month (July. “Arrears of the deferred salary will be released along with the full salary next month. The state government would make available all funds required for this (pending pension arrears) purpose,” he assured.

Further, Sukhu reiterated that the state has restored the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for employees in order to ensure their social and financial security, the report added. “Following the restoration of OPS, the Centre withheld financial assistance of ₹1,200 crore due to the state. Had this amount not been withheld, Himachal Pradesh would have been in a position to clear employees' pending arrears. Nevertheless, the state government is sympathetically considering the demands of employees,” he said.

State to pay full salary, DA and HRA during study leave Further, the state government said it will now pay employees their full salary, including DA and house rent allowance (HRA), when they avail study leave for higher education purpose. Announcing the decision last month, Sukhu said state government employees are now entitled to 100% salary (last drawn) while on study leave — up from the previous 40% cap.

Notably, employees who previously availed study leave under the earlier provisions would also be paid the balance due amount of salary as per the revised rules. “Enhanced study leave benefit will encourage employees to pursue higher education and acquire advanced skills, which would ultimately improve the quality and efficiency of services delivered to the people,” he added.