DA hike after Dussehra: Will central government employees get good news in October? - What we know so far

Central government employees and pensioners are awaiting the announcement of the dearness allowance (DA) hike for July 2026. The central government did not announce the increase in its cabinet meeting on 14 October.

Though the cabinet announced a performance-linked bonus (PLB), or annual bonus, for all Railway employees, it did not announce any decision on the much-awaited DA hike.

This has left employees hoping for a decision on the dearness allowance at the next cabinet meeting, which is likely scheduled for 21 October, a day after Dussehra. Still, it is important to note that the government has not officially confirmed the announcement date.

For example, the last DA hike was announced on a Saturday (18 April). Before that, it was announced on Wednesday (1 October 2025) after a cabinet meeting. Prior to that, on a Saturday (28 March 2025), the government announced the January 2025 DA hike.

That is why the upcoming 21 October meeting is a possible opportunity, but the central government employees should not treat it as a confirmed announcement date or deadline.

Current DA rate and expected increase The current DA rate for serving central government employees is 60% of basic pay. This allowance is revised twice a year. Generally, it is done with effect from January and July to help employees manage inflation, boost their purchasing power and meaningfully improve their livelihoods.

Furthermore, the July 2026 revision is calculated using the 12-month average of the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) from July 2025 to June 2026. Based on the available data and historical trends, the DA rate could rise to approximately 63%, thus implying a potential increase of three percentage points.

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Still, this is just a tentative number, with the final rate yet to be confirmed by the central government. Further clarity on this will emerge only after the central government announces its decision. Till then, the expected increase remains an estimate rather than an official figure.

Why employees are awaiting the announcement Prominent employee organisations have urged the central government to consider announcing the revision promptly, citing rising prices of essential commodities, pressure on household budgets, and an urgent need to intervene to provide employees and pensioners with much-needed relief.

In a letter dated 10 October 2026, the All India Defence Employees’ Federation (AIDEF) highlighted the rising cost of living and sought an early announcement for employees and pensioners.

The objective of the announcement on dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) revisions has been to consistently review and align salaries and pensions in line with rising inflation. Currently, due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine dispute, the geopolitical situation has been aggravated, thereby boosting oil and essential commodity prices.

These developments have created a challenging situation for central government employees and pensioners, and, as a result, employee unions are pushing for an announcement on revisions to DA and DR.

In summary, the timing of the DA announcement has also varied in the past. Although the central government often announces revisions after cabinet meetings, it has also announced them on other days. Hence, the next cabinet meeting might bring a decision, but no announcement or final increase has been officially announced yet.

Therefore, while the 21 October Cabinet meeting could bring news on the July 2026 DA and DR revision, employees and pensioners will have to wait for an official announcement. Until then, the expected increase remains tentative, and the final rate and effective date will be known only once the government confirms its decision.