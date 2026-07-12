DA hike: Amid expectations of dearness allowance increase in July, here's a look at the past announcements

The Finance Ministry in April announced 2% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners, with effect from 1 January 2026, effectively taking DA to 60% of basic pay from 58%.

Notably, DA is a percentage of employees' pay aimed at helping households manage the increased cost of living. It is provided by the central government to its employees and pensioners and is not offered by private sector employers.

Around 50 lakh central government employees and some 65 lakh central government pensioners, including defence and railway staff and retirees, benefit from DA hikes. Notably, there are 18 levels of employees, and the increase in salary for each will depend on the pay matrix specified for each level.

Check trend for past DA hike announcements DA is revised twice a year in line with the AICPI to match the cost of living. New announcements generally occur in early March and October, with rollouts in January and July.

There have been 10 hikes under the 7th Pay Commission, with the highest being 11% in July 2021. Here's a look at historic DA hikes announced under the previous commission:

Effective Date DA (%) Increase (%) Order Issue Date Jan 2021 17% - July 2021 Jul 2021 28% +11% Oct 2021 Jan 2022 34% +3% Mar 2022 Jul 2022 38% +4% Sep 2022 Jan 2023 42% +4% Apr 2023 Jul 2023 46% +4% Oct 2023 Jan 2024 50% +4% Mar 2024 Jul 2024 53% +3% Oct 2024 Jan 2025 55% +2% Mar 2025 Jul 2025 58% +3% Oct 2025 Jan 2026 60% +2% Apr 2026 Source: Clear Tax

Could employees get 3-4% DA hike this month? Reports feel that another DA hike announcement could come this year in July or September amid inflationary pressures and as employees and pensioners seek relief against steadily rising living expenses.

June numbers from the Labour Bureau's All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) is still awaited but data for March 2026 showed the index at 149.1, for April 2026 at 149.9 and for May 2026 at 150.8.

Notably, the index is updated monthly and measures retail inflation based on fluctuations in the price of goods and services consumed by industrial workers. For June, AICPI-IW is estimated at 151.7 if the index increases at more or less the same rate as in May 2026.

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Thus, based on estimated trends so far, employees are expecting a 3-4% hike in DA this month. The final revision, however, will depend on the actual June 2026 AICPI-IW data and the government’s approval.

How is the DA hike calculated? DA hikes are calculated based on the AICPI's 12-month average, using the method prescribed by the 7th Pay Commission. The formula used is as follows, according to Clear Tax:

For Central Government Employees: DA percentage = [(Average of AICPI (Base Year 2001 = 100) for the last 12 months – 261.42) / 261.42] x 100

For Public Sector Employees: DA percentage = [(Average of AICPI (Base Year 2001 = 100) for the last three months – 126.33) / 126.33] x 100

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When is the 8th pay commission decision expected? As per the usual timeline, the CPC is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution which means that the earliest, we can expect an announcement is February or April 2027.

The Commission solicited discussions and feedback from stakeholders and opened formal memorandum submissions in March. It has also scheduled state visits and stakeholder consultation meetings from April 2026. Notably, while the 8th Pay Commission will recommend a hike, it is the Union Cabinet that makes the final decision after reviewing all data.