DA hike: Amid expectations of dearness allowance increase in July, here's a look at the past announcements

DA hike: Amid expectations that the Indian government will announce dearness allowance increase in July 2026. we take a look at the trend of past DA hike announcements during the 7th central pay commission.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated12 Jul 2026, 05:37 PM IST
The Centre in April announced 2% DA increase for central government employees and pensioners, with effect from 1 January 2026, effectively taking DA to 60% of basic pay from 58%.
The Centre in April announced 2% DA increase for central government employees and pensioners, with effect from 1 January 2026, effectively taking DA to 60% of basic pay from 58%. (Bloomberg / File Photo)

The Finance Ministry in April announced 2% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners, with effect from 1 January 2026, effectively taking DA to 60% of basic pay from 58%.

Notably, DA is a percentage of employees' pay aimed at helping households manage the increased cost of living. It is provided by the central government to its employees and pensioners and is not offered by private sector employers.

Around 50 lakh central government employees and some 65 lakh central government pensioners, including defence and railway staff and retirees, benefit from DA hikes. Notably, there are 18 levels of employees, and the increase in salary for each will depend on the pay matrix specified for each level.

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Check trend for past DA hike announcements

DA is revised twice a year in line with the AICPI to match the cost of living. New announcements generally occur in early March and October, with rollouts in January and July.

There have been 10 hikes under the 7th Pay Commission, with the highest being 11% in July 2021. Here's a look at historic DA hikes announced under the previous commission:

Effective DateDA (%)Increase (%)Order Issue Date
Jan 202117%-July 2021
Jul 202128%+11%Oct 2021
Jan 202234%+3%Mar 2022
Jul 202238%+4%Sep 2022
Jan 202342%+4%Apr 2023
Jul 202346%+4%Oct 2023
Jan 202450%+4%Mar 2024
Jul 202453%+3%Oct 2024
Jan 202555%+2%Mar 2025
Jul 202558%+3%Oct 2025
Jan 202660%+2%Apr 2026
Source: Clear Tax

Could employees get 3-4% DA hike this month?

Reports feel that another DA hike announcement could come this year in July or September amid inflationary pressures and as employees and pensioners seek relief against steadily rising living expenses.

June numbers from the Labour Bureau's All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) is still awaited but data for March 2026 showed the index at 149.1, for April 2026 at 149.9 and for May 2026 at 150.8.

Notably, the index is updated monthly and measures retail inflation based on fluctuations in the price of goods and services consumed by industrial workers. For June, AICPI-IW is estimated at 151.7 if the index increases at more or less the same rate as in May 2026.

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Thus, based on estimated trends so far, employees are expecting a 3-4% hike in DA this month. The final revision, however, will depend on the actual June 2026 AICPI-IW data and the government’s approval.

How is the DA hike calculated?

DA hikes are calculated based on the AICPI's 12-month average, using the method prescribed by the 7th Pay Commission. The formula used is as follows, according to Clear Tax:

  • For Central Government Employees: DA percentage = [(Average of AICPI (Base Year 2001 = 100) for the last 12 months – 261.42) / 261.42] x 100
  • For Public Sector Employees: DA percentage = [(Average of AICPI (Base Year 2001 = 100) for the last three months – 126.33) / 126.33] x 100

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When is the 8th pay commission decision expected?

As per the usual timeline, the CPC is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution which means that the earliest, we can expect an announcement is February or April 2027.

The Commission solicited discussions and feedback from stakeholders and opened formal memorandum submissions in March. It has also scheduled state visits and stakeholder consultation meetings from April 2026. Notably, while the 8th Pay Commission will recommend a hike, it is the Union Cabinet that makes the final decision after reviewing all data.

Thus, based on past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout takes another two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

Central Government EmployeesDearness AllowanceInflationMoney
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