DA news: Sikkim govt hikes dearness allowance for employees, dearness relief for pensioners — Check details

DA hike news: Sikkim has announced increased dearness allowance and dearness relief for state government employees and pensioners, respectively, with effect from 1 January 2026. Here's how much those under pre-revised and revised basic pay structures will get… 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published3 Oct 2026, 06:12 PM IST
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Sikkim has announced increased dearness allowance and dearness relief for state government employees and pensioners, respectively, with effect from 1 January 2026.
Sikkim has announced increased dearness allowance and dearness relief for state government employees and pensioners, respectively, with effect from 1 January 2026. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Sikkim has this month announced increase in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners under pre-revised and revised pay structures, according to a PTI report citing an official circular.

Earlier this week, on Thursday, 1 October, the Sikkim government announced hikes for its employees and pensioners under the 6th and 7th central pay commissions (CPC), with effect from 1 January 2026, the report added.

The Sikkim state government has around 50,000 employees and pensioners.

Also Read | DA news: Is dearness allowance part of your CTC? Taxation explained

Sikkim govt hikes DA, DR: What we know

As per the report, the Sikkim government increased DA and DR as follows:

  • For state government employees and pensioners drawing pay under the pre-revised basic pay structure (the 6th CPC), DA and DR has been increased by 5% from 257% to 262% with effect from 1 January 2026, the circular said.
  • For employees and pensioners drawing pay under the revised basic pay structure (the 7th CPC), the DA and DR has been increased by 2% from 58% to 60%, effective from 1 January 2026, it added.
  • The revised DA rates will also apply to contractual employees and personnel of work-charged establishments drawing revised pay in the regular scales of the state government, the Finance Department said in its circular.

Also Read | DA news: Full list of states that have announced dearness allowance hikes
  • For All India Service (AIS) officers continuing to draw pay under the pre-revised pay band and grade pay structure as per the 6th CPC, DA is hiked by 5% from 257% to 262%, with effect from 1 January 2026.
  • For AIS officers drawing salary under the revised basic pay structure based on the recommendations of the 7th CPC, DA is up by 2% from 58% to 60%, with effect from 1 January 2026, it added.
  • Said amounts involving a fraction of 50 paise or more would be rounded off to the next higher rupee, while fractions below 50 paise would be ignored, as per the circular.

Also Read | 8th pay commission: Bengaluru, Mumbai — Check full list October meetings, agenda

Punjab notifies 8% DA hike

Meanwhile, he Punjab government, in the last week of September, notified its 8% DA hike for state government employees and pensioners, with effect from 1 September, as per another PTI report. “The enhanced DA will provide additional financial support to employees and pensioners at a time when household expenses and the cost of essential commodities have increased,” as per a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO).

  • Employees will receive the increased amount, along with their salary as per applicable government provisions.
  • Pensioners will also benefit from the enhanced DA as per the relevant rules.
  • According to an earlier statement from the CMO, the DA hike will be rolled in two instalments of 4% each, which will be released to employees and pensioners, with the benefit to be reflected in their salaries from 1 October.

“Ahead of the festive season, this decision will provide additional financial support to thousands of government employees and pensioners and their families,” Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said in the statement.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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