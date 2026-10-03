DA news: Sikkim govt hikes dearness allowance for employees, dearness relief for pensioners — Check details

Sikkim has this month announced increase in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners under pre-revised and revised pay structures, according to a PTI report citing an official circular.
Earlier this week, on Thursday, 1 October, the Sikkim government announced hikes for its employees and pensioners under the 6th and 7th central pay commissions (CPC), with effect from 1 January 2026, the report added.
The Sikkim state government has around 50,000 employees and pensioners.
As per the report, the Sikkim government increased DA and DR as follows:
Meanwhile, he Punjab government, in the last week of September, notified its 8% DA hike for state government employees and pensioners, with effect from 1 September, as per another PTI report. “The enhanced DA will provide additional financial support to employees and pensioners at a time when household expenses and the cost of essential commodities have increased,” as per a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO).
“Ahead of the festive season, this decision will provide additional financial support to thousands of government employees and pensioners and their families,” Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said in the statement.
(With inputs from PTI)
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