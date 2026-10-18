DA hike before Diwali 2026: How much extra salary could central government employees get if DA rises to 63%?

Central government employees awaiting a dearness allowance (DA) hike could receive a higher monthly salary and arrears if the Centre approves the pending July 2026 revision before Diwali. A 3-percentage-point increase is expected to take DA from 60% to 63% of basic pay, although the government has yet to announce the revision officially.

With Diwali falling on 8 November, employees and pensioners are hoping for a festive-season announcement. The Union Cabinet did not announce the pending DA and Dearness Relief (DR) revision at its 14 October meeting, leaving the next decision uncertain.

For employees, the amount at stake depends on their basic pay. A 3-percentage-point increase would add ₹540 a month for someone drawing basic pay of ₹18,000, while an employee with basic pay of ₹56,100 would receive an additional ₹1,683 a month before deductions.

DA hike 2026: How much more salary could employees get? DA is calculated as a percentage of basic pay. The current rate is 60%, following the Centre's approval of a 2-percentage-point increase effective from 1 January 2026. If the next revision takes DA to 63%, employees would receive an additional 3% of their basic pay every month.

Monthly basic pay Current DA at 60% DA at 63% Monthly increase ₹ 18,000 ₹ 10,800 ₹ 11,340 ₹ 540 ₹ 25,500 ₹ 15,300 ₹ 16,065 ₹ 765 ₹ 35,400 ₹ 21,240 ₹ 22,302 ₹ 1,062 ₹ 44,900 ₹ 26,940 ₹ 28,287 ₹ 1,347 ₹ 56,100 ₹ 33,660 ₹ 35,343 ₹ 1,683 Source: Calculations based on the existing 60% DA rate and an illustrative 63% rate. The proposed increase is not yet officially approved.

The additional amount would range from ₹6,480 to ₹20,196 annually across these basic-pay levels, assuming the 3-percentage-point increase remains in force for a full year. The actual increase in take-home salary may be lower because of applicable deductions.

How much arrears could employees receive? The July 2026 DA revision is ordinarily expected to take effect from 1 July, even if the formal announcement comes later. If the government approves the increase retrospectively from that date, employees could also receive arrears for the intervening months, subject to the terms of the official order.

For an employee earning ₹35,400 in basic pay, a 3-percentage-point increase would mean an additional ₹1,062 a month. This translates into ₹3,186 for July, August and September combined, or ₹4,248 for four months through October.

These figures are illustrative. The actual arrears paid will depend on the effective date, the revised rate approved and the months covered by the eventual payment.

DA hike is separate from the Diwali bonus The DA revision is separate from the festive bonuses already announced by the government. The Centre has approved a 30-day ad-hoc bonus for eligible Group C and non-gazetted Group B employees who are not covered by productivity-linked bonus schemes. The maximum standard payout is ₹6,908, subject to eligibility conditions.

Separately, eligible railway employees will receive a 78-day productivity-linked bonus, with the maximum payout capped at ₹17,951.

Unlike these one-time payments, a DA increase would raise the monthly salary component and could generate arrears if it is made effective retrospectively. Pensioners would receive the corresponding benefit through Dearness Relief.

The next DA revision is also distinct from the 8th Pay Commission. The existing DA framework can continue while the commission works on its recommendations; employees should not assume that a DA hike will automatically translate into an immediate revision of the entire pay structure.