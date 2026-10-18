DA hike before Diwali 2026: How much extra salary could central government employees get if DA rises to 63%?

Central government employees awaiting a dearness allowance (DA) hike could receive a higher monthly salary and arrears if the Centre approves the pending July 2026 revision before Diwali. A 3-percentage-point increase is expected to take DA from 60% to 63% of basic pay, although the government has yet to announce the revision officially.
With Diwali falling on 8 November, employees and pensioners are hoping for a festive-season announcement. The Union Cabinet did not announce the pending DA and Dearness Relief (DR) revision at its 14 October meeting, leaving the next decision uncertain.
For employees, the amount at stake depends on their basic pay. A 3-percentage-point increase would add ₹540 a month for someone drawing basic pay of ₹18,000, while an employee with basic pay of ₹56,100 would receive an additional ₹1,683 a month before deductions.
DA is calculated as a percentage of basic pay. The current rate is 60%, following the Centre's approval of a 2-percentage-point increase effective from 1 January 2026. If the next revision takes DA to 63%, employees would receive an additional 3% of their basic pay every month.
Monthly basic pay
Current DA at 60%
DA at 63%
Monthly increase
|₹18,000
|₹10,800
|₹11,340
|₹540
|₹25,500
|₹15,300
|₹16,065
|₹765
|₹35,400
|₹21,240
|₹22,302
|₹1,062
|₹44,900
|₹26,940
|₹28,287
|₹1,347
|₹56,100
|₹33,660
|₹35,343
|₹1,683
|Source: Calculations based on the existing 60% DA rate and an illustrative 63% rate. The proposed increase is not yet officially approved.
The additional amount would range from ₹6,480 to ₹20,196 annually across these basic-pay levels, assuming the 3-percentage-point increase remains in force for a full year. The actual increase in take-home salary may be lower because of applicable deductions.
The July 2026 DA revision is ordinarily expected to take effect from 1 July, even if the formal announcement comes later. If the government approves the increase retrospectively from that date, employees could also receive arrears for the intervening months, subject to the terms of the official order.
For an employee earning ₹35,400 in basic pay, a 3-percentage-point increase would mean an additional ₹1,062 a month. This translates into ₹3,186 for July, August and September combined, or ₹4,248 for four months through October.
These figures are illustrative. The actual arrears paid will depend on the effective date, the revised rate approved and the months covered by the eventual payment.
The DA revision is separate from the festive bonuses already announced by the government. The Centre has approved a 30-day ad-hoc bonus for eligible Group C and non-gazetted Group B employees who are not covered by productivity-linked bonus schemes. The maximum standard payout is ₹6,908, subject to eligibility conditions.
Separately, eligible railway employees will receive a 78-day productivity-linked bonus, with the maximum payout capped at ₹17,951.
Unlike these one-time payments, a DA increase would raise the monthly salary component and could generate arrears if it is made effective retrospectively. Pensioners would receive the corresponding benefit through Dearness Relief.
The next DA revision is also distinct from the 8th Pay Commission. The existing DA framework can continue while the commission works on its recommendations; employees should not assume that a DA hike will automatically translate into an immediate revision of the entire pay structure.
For now, the 3-percentage-point increase remains an expectation, not a confirmed festive payout. Employees will need to wait for the Cabinet's decision and the subsequent official order to know the revised rate, effective date and arrears payable.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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