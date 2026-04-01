DA hike delayed, arrears expected in April: 5 reasons behind the unusual delay this year

Central government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike from 58% to 60%. Generally, this revision is announced in March; however, the government is now expected to issue the notification in the first week of April. Whenever notified, the revised DA will be effective from 1 January 2026.
What is important to note here is that this decision impacts over one crore beneficiaries with arrears to be paid to them retroactively for the consequent delay. Let us hence look at a few fundamentals and understand the basic reasons for this delay.
According to the PRS India analysis of the Union Budget 2026‑27, the central government has estimated pension expenditure at ₹2,96,214 crore for the fiscal year, about 3% higher than the revised estimate for 2025‑26. This highlights the significance and magnitude of the decision for pensioners and central government employees, as well as their immediate family members.
This is because the hike itself is not in question; it is only about the time of the announcement. Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar, weighed in on the situation, “The delay in the April 2026 DA hike announcement is slightly outside the usual timeline, but it does not signal any policy shift. DA revisions follow a clear formula based on the 12-month average of the CPI-IW, and the data already points to a modest 2% increase, which would take the rate to around 60%. The hike itself is not in question, DA has steadily risen from 2% in 2016 to nearly 60% now, reflecting cumulative inflation over the past decade.”
He further added, “What we are seeing is likely procedural. Cabinet approval and announcement timing can be influenced by administrative factors, and the transition to the 8th Pay Commission may be affecting the sequencing this year. Importantly, once notified, the hike will be implemented retrospectively from January 2026, with arrears paid in full. So while the timing is slightly delayed, the outcome remains on track.”
The delay is bound to affect over a crore employees and pensioners across the country. This can even complicate their inflation and budget planning. Still, what must be kept in mind is that arrears are eventually going to be paid retroactively from January 2026, thus ensuring no financial loss to deserving employees and pensioners.
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