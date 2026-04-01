DA hike delayed, arrears expected in April: 5 reasons behind the unusual delay this year

Central government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike from 58% to 60%. Generally, this revision is announced in March; however, the government is now expected to issue the notification in the first week of April. Whenever notified, the revised DA will be effective from 1 January 2026.

What is important to note here is that this decision impacts over one crore beneficiaries with arrears to be paid to them retroactively for the consequent delay. Let us hence look at a few fundamentals and understand the basic reasons for this delay.

Estimated expenditure on pensions in Union Budget 2026-27 According to the PRS India analysis of the Union Budget 2026‑27, the central government has estimated pension expenditure at ₹2,96,214 crore for the fiscal year, about 3% higher than the revised estimate for 2025‑26. This highlights the significance and magnitude of the decision for pensioners and central government employees, as well as their immediate family members.

DA revision delay not a policy shift This is because the hike itself is not in question; it is only about the time of the announcement. Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar, weighed in on the situation, “The delay in the April 2026 DA hike announcement is slightly outside the usual timeline, but it does not signal any policy shift. DA revisions follow a clear formula based on the 12-month average of the CPI-IW, and the data already points to a modest 2% increase, which would take the rate to around 60%. The hike itself is not in question, DA has steadily risen from 2% in 2016 to nearly 60% now, reflecting cumulative inflation over the past decade.”

He further added, “What we are seeing is likely procedural. Cabinet approval and announcement timing can be influenced by administrative factors, and the transition to the 8th Pay Commission may be affecting the sequencing this year. Importantly, once notified, the hike will be implemented retrospectively from January 2026, with arrears paid in full. So while the timing is slightly delayed, the outcome remains on track.”

DA hike 2026 delay: 5 key reasons central govt employees must know

Transition to the 8th Pay Commission : As the 8th Pay Commission is now in effect, DA adjustments are being aligned with the new pay structure, requiring additional administrative checks, validation, and analysis. Cabinet approval process : Multiple clearances, including but not limited to the Finance Ministry review and final cabinet approval, are required. Even a 2% hike has to be checked, analysed, and cleared only after the same; this can be one of the reasons for the delay. Data finalisation : DA calculations rely on the 12-month average of the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW). Accurate finalisations can therefore help avoid retroactive corrections. Administrative sequencing : In cases involving arrears, officials might adjust timing to synchronise pensions, salaries and disbursement of allowances. Historical precedent for structural adjustments : Once the total DA increases and exceeds 50%, mergers with basic pay or other structural revisions have been given due consideration. While not confirmed, administrative decision-making and prudence can be yet another reason for the delay in the notification.

Impact on employees, pensioners The delay is bound to affect over a crore employees and pensioners across the country. This can even complicate their inflation and budget planning. Still, what must be kept in mind is that arrears are eventually going to be paid retroactively from January 2026, thus ensuring no financial loss to deserving employees and pensioners.