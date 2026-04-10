DA hike delayed for first time in a decade — Will it be skipped or deferred? Experts weigh in

Concerns have risen among central government employees and pensioners after a significant delay in the announcement of the January 2026 dearness allowance (DA) revision. The delay has prompted speculation about whether the government will skip the hike or simply defer it.

Let us look at the concept of Dearness Allowance and the experts' analysis behind the current delay.

What is Dearness Allowance (DA)?

DA is a cost-of-living adjustment paid by the Government of India to government employees and pensioners. It is generally revised twice a year based on inflation data from the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) to offset rising prices.

To clear doubts about the current delay, experts maintain that the revision remains formula-driven and linked to inflation data, suggesting it is procedural rather than a policy change or reversal.

Expert Views on the current delay

Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar, in an exclusive conversation with LiveMint, explained the situation in detail. He said: “The delay in the January 2026 DA hike announcement should be seen as a procedural push-back rather than any indication that the hike will be skipped. DA revisions are formula-driven, based on the 12-month average of CPI-IW inflation, and current data already points to a 2–3% increase, taking the rate from 58% to around 60–61%. While this is the first time in a decade that the March timeline has been missed, the underlying policy framework remains unchanged. What is playing out is administrative sequencing, particularly alongside the transition to the 8th Pay Commission, where alignment between revised pay structures and inflation data requires additional validation and coordination.”

He added, “From here, the expectation is that the announcement will come through in April, with the hike implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2026, along with full arrears. The financial impact is meaningful. For instance, at a basic pay of ₹56,100, a 2–3% increase translates into a monthly gain of over ₹1,100 and arrears of roughly ₹6,700– ₹7,000 for the first quarter. At a broader level, this is a large fiscal decision, with pension expenditure for FY 2026–27 estimated at ₹2,96,214 crore, up 3% year-on-year. The trajectory of DA itself remains intact, having moved from 2% in 2016 to nearly 60% today, reflecting cumulative inflation over the past decade.”

What did the employee representatives express?

Expressing dissatisfaction with the current delay, employee representatives have expressed growing concerns. In a letter dated 8 April 2026, SB Yadav, Secretary General of the Confederation of Central Government Employees & Workers, urged the Finance Minister to intervene and expedite the announcement of both DA and Dearness Relief (DR).

Also Read | DA hike expected in April: 5 reasons behind the unusual delay this year

The confederation elaborated that the current delay is causing ‘severe discontent and apprehensions’ among employees and pensioners, calling for the government to come out with immediate clarity on the issue.

What is the way ahead?

Despite these uncertainties, with further developments and updates from the government awaited, experts indicate that the revision is expected soon, with arrears to be paid retrospectively.