DA, DR hike: Difference between dearness allowance and dearness relief, explained

Dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are often used terms when discussing salary increases for central government employees, public sector staff, defense personnel, bank employees and pensioners across these sectors. Today, we discuss the difference between DA and DR.

Notably, about 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees benefit from increase in DA and DR components. These include varying degrees of increase in pay across 18 levels of employees' or pensioners' basic pay.

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DA and DR are only provided by the central government for its employees and retirees. The private sector in India does not offer the same for its employees or pensioners.

What is the difference between DA and DR? DA is a component of central and public sector employees' salary break-up, aimed at mitigating increased cost-of-living expenses. It is revised biannually by the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) based on inflation metrics in early March and October, followed by rollouts in January and July.

DA is part of an employee's cost-to-company (CTC) and is credited as part of the monthly salary for central government employees. It is subject to income tax in its entirety and reported in your I-T returns (ITR).

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Meanwhile, DR is a component of the payout due to central and public sector pensioners, similarly aimed at mitigating increased cost-of-living expenses. It is revised biannually alongside DA and impacts the in-hand pension payout for retired central government staff who receive individual or family pension from the government.

DA affects employee salaries while DR impacts pension payouts. Thus, the main difference is in who and when the benefit applies for (employees vs pensioners); while the calculation and application process remain the same for employees and retirees.

How is DA and DR calculated? Notably, the DA and DR hikes are calculated based on the 12-month average as per the method prescribed by the AICPI under the 7th Pay Commission. Under this CPC, there have been 10 hikes since 2021, with the highest at 11% in July 2021. The past two hikes were 2% and 3%, respectively, for January and July 2025.

According to Clear Tax, since DA is connected to cost-of-living, the amount differs for each employee depending on their work location and can vary depending on the area being urban, rural or semi-urban.

DA and DR announcements so far: Key highlights DA and DR were hiked by 2% for all central government employees and pensioners with effect from 1 January 2026, as per recommendations of the 7th pay commission. This takes the DA component in basic pay from 58% to 60% of salary, the Finance Ministry announced on 22 April.

On 2 May, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) also announced revised DA and DR for workmen and officer employees across levels for the months of May, June and July 2026. It hiked basic salaries between ₹ 48,000 to ₹ 1,17,000 and DA from ₹ 435 to ₹ 1,050.