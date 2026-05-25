DA, DR hike: Difference between dearness allowance and dearness relief, explained

Dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are often used terms when discussing salary increases for central government employees, public sector staff, defense personnel, bank employees and pensioners across these sectors. Today, we discuss the difference between DA and DR.
Notably, about 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees benefit from increase in DA and DR components. These include varying degrees of increase in pay across 18 levels of employees' or pensioners' basic pay.
DA and DR are only provided by the central government for its employees and retirees. The private sector in India does not offer the same for its employees or pensioners.
DA is a component of central and public sector employees' salary break-up, aimed at mitigating increased cost-of-living expenses. It is revised biannually by the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) based on inflation metrics in early March and October, followed by rollouts in January and July.
DA is part of an employee's cost-to-company (CTC) and is credited as part of the monthly salary for central government employees. It is subject to income tax in its entirety and reported in your I-T returns (ITR).
Meanwhile, DR is a component of the payout due to central and public sector pensioners, similarly aimed at mitigating increased cost-of-living expenses. It is revised biannually alongside DA and impacts the in-hand pension payout for retired central government staff who receive individual or family pension from the government.
DA affects employee salaries while DR impacts pension payouts. Thus, the main difference is in who and when the benefit applies for (employees vs pensioners); while the calculation and application process remain the same for employees and retirees.
Notably, the DA and DR hikes are calculated based on the 12-month average as per the method prescribed by the AICPI under the 7th Pay Commission. Under this CPC, there have been 10 hikes since 2021, with the highest at 11% in July 2021. The past two hikes were 2% and 3%, respectively, for January and July 2025.
According to Clear Tax, since DA is connected to cost-of-living, the amount differs for each employee depending on their work location and can vary depending on the area being urban, rural or semi-urban.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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