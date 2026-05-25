DA, DR hike: Difference between dearness allowance and dearness relief, explained

Dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are salary components for central government employees and pensioners, revised biannually based on inflation — both aimed at offsetting cost-of-living increases.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated25 May 2026, 04:28 PM IST
Dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are salary components for central government employees and pensioners, revised biannually based on inflation — both aimed at offsetting cost-of-living increases.
Dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are salary components for central government employees and pensioners, revised biannually based on inflation — both aimed at offsetting cost-of-living increases.(Bloomberg / File Photo)

Dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are often used terms when discussing salary increases for central government employees, public sector staff, defense personnel, bank employees and pensioners across these sectors. Today, we discuss the difference between DA and DR.

Notably, about 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees benefit from increase in DA and DR components. These include varying degrees of increase in pay across 18 levels of employees' or pensioners' basic pay.

Also Read | Higher NPS returns: PFRDA sets panel to consider adding different asset classes

DA and DR are only provided by the central government for its employees and retirees. The private sector in India does not offer the same for its employees or pensioners.

What is the difference between DA and DR?

DA is a component of central and public sector employees' salary break-up, aimed at mitigating increased cost-of-living expenses. It is revised biannually by the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) based on inflation metrics in early March and October, followed by rollouts in January and July.

DA is part of an employee's cost-to-company (CTC) and is credited as part of the monthly salary for central government employees. It is subject to income tax in its entirety and reported in your I-T returns (ITR).

Also Read | 8th pay commission: How employee groups want pay structures changed

Meanwhile, DR is a component of the payout due to central and public sector pensioners, similarly aimed at mitigating increased cost-of-living expenses. It is revised biannually alongside DA and impacts the in-hand pension payout for retired central government staff who receive individual or family pension from the government.

DA affects employee salaries while DR impacts pension payouts. Thus, the main difference is in who and when the benefit applies for (employees vs pensioners); while the calculation and application process remain the same for employees and retirees.

How is DA and DR calculated?

Notably, the DA and DR hikes are calculated based on the 12-month average as per the method prescribed by the AICPI under the 7th Pay Commission. Under this CPC, there have been 10 hikes since 2021, with the highest at 11% in July 2021. The past two hikes were 2% and 3%, respectively, for January and July 2025.

Also Read | PPF vs SIPs: How much will ₹2,000/month investment for 30-yrs give you?

According to Clear Tax, since DA is connected to cost-of-living, the amount differs for each employee depending on their work location and can vary depending on the area being urban, rural or semi-urban.

DA and DR announcements so far: Key highlights

  • DA and DR were hiked by 2% for all central government employees and pensioners with effect from 1 January 2026, as per recommendations of the 7th pay commission. This takes the DA component in basic pay from 58% to 60% of salary, the Finance Ministry announced on 22 April.
  • On 2 May, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) also announced revised DA and DR for workmen and officer employees across levels for the months of May, June and July 2026. It hiked basic salaries between 48,000 to 1,17,000 and DA from 435 to 1,050.

Also Read | Dearness Allowance: Tripura declares 5% DA hike for state govt employees—Details
  • This was followed by a 2% DA and DR hike announced by the Indian Railways on 13 May. The Centre had in its original notice stated that the Defence Ministry and Rail Ministry would issue separate orders for their personnel and employees.
  • Further, following the central government, various states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh (2% hikes each) and Tripura (5% hike), announced DA and DR hikes under 7th CPC, for their respective state government employees and pensioners.
  • Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government this week also approved payment of DA and DR arrears for state government employees, totalling 800 crore. This will be for November and December 2025 and January 2026 dues pending as per the 5th, 6th and 7th CPCs, and will be disbursed with salaries in May.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

Central Government EmployeesDearness AllowanceIndian RailwaysMoney
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceDA, DR hike: Difference between dearness allowance and dearness relief, explained
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.