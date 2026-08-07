DA hike: West Bengal govt notifies 38% dearness allowance, wage increase for employees from 1 October

The West Bengal government this week notified a 38% dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) hike for state government employees and pensioners, with effect from 1 October — ahead of Durga Puja festivities, as per a PTI report. This comes after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the government was working on the timeline, it added.
As per the notification issued by the state Finance Department, current employees will receive DA at 38% of their revised basic pay under the sixth pay commission (6th CPC), while pension for eligible retirees will also be calculated at the revised rate, according to the report.
According to the announcement made on Tuesday (4 August), the DA and DR hikes will benefit:
According to the notification, DA would be calculated on revised basic pay and non-practising allowance (NPA), wherever applicable, and would exclude all other allowances.
A senior bureaucrat at the West Bengal state secretariat told the news agency that the notification operationalises CM Adhikari's announcement that the government would release DA and DR hike before Durga Puja festivities.
“Administrative departments have been empowered to issue the necessary orders so that the revised DA and DR are released from 1 October without any procedural delay. The objective is to ensure uniform implementation across all government departments and aided institutions while adhering to the state's financial commitments,” the official added.
The notification authorises the administrative departments concerned to sanction enhanced DA and DR for employees and pensioners under their control without seeking any further approval from the Finance Department, as per the report.
Addressing a programme at Bhavani Bhavan, headquarters of the West Bengal police, in Kolkata on 28 July, Adhikari had reiterated that the state is committed to reducing the DA gap between its employees and those under the Centre, the report added.
Referring to his government's budget announcement, he said the 20% DA hike would come into effect from October. “There is a 42% DA gap between the Centre and the state. We cannot bridge that gap overnight; it will take time,” he added.
He further said that the government is committed to implementing the 7th state pay commission's recommendations. The panel was set up this month.
Last week, West Bengal officially constituted its 7th pay commission after Adhikari said the government would implement recommendations within the financial year (FY27). According to the commission's terms of reference (ToR), it will review allowances, salaries and service conditions for state government employees and pensioners.
(With inputs from PTI)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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