DA hike: Finance Ministry increases Dearness Allowance for central govt employees by 2% wef 1 January 2026

The Ministry of Finance on 22 April announced revision of rates of Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees, effective from 1 January 2026. It added that the President has sanctioned the proposal dated 6 October 2025.
In an office memorandum from the Department of Expenditure, the ministry noted that DA payable to central government employees shall be increased from 58% to 60% of Basic Pay, with effect from 1 January, 2026.
This means that for a central government employee earning ₹50,000 as basic pay, they will get a hike of ₹1,000 in the salary head.
|Basic pay ₹50,000
|Basic pay ₹50,000
|Old DA (58 per cent) = ₹29,000
|New DA (60 per cent) = ₹30,000
Dearness Allowance (DA) is a percentage of employees' basic salary designed to help mitigate the effects of inflation on their living expenses. This allowance is typically revised every six months to reflect fluctuations in the cost-of-living index.
DA is determined by the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), which monitors retail price fluctuations, and is updated twice annually. An increase in DA results in higher take-home pay for government employees, offering some relief as inflation continues to affect households.
The Centre typically raises the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief for employees and pensioners twice a year, in January and July, with announcements generally occurring in early March and October.
Dearness allowance is a cost-of-living adjustment included in a government employee's salary. It aims to offset inflation and maintain purchasing power. The rates are usually reviewed and updated twice a year. Over time, the proportion of basic pay in total salaries has decreased, while allowances have increased.
As many as 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees will benefit from the DA hike.
The hike was earlier announced by Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the Cabinet meeting on 18 April. He told reporters: “Another very big decision was taken today. I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations. DA and Dearness Relief (DR) have been increased for all our central government employees and pensioners, which will cost the Government of India a total of Rs. 6,791 crore. Basically, DA and DR will become 60% of the basic pay from January 1, 2026. It has been increased by 2%, from 58% to 60%. It will become 60% of the basic pay. There are a total of about 50 lakh employees and 68 lakh pensioners of the Government of India. This will be a huge benefit for all of them.”
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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