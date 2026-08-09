DA hike: How is dearness allowance for govt employees calculated? We explain the formula

Dearness Allowance (DA) is a percentage of the basic salary component for central government employees and pensioners which seeks to address rising cost-of-living. It is reviewed twice a year, new announcements are usually made annually in March and October, with rollouts in July the same year and January in the next year.
Over 1 crore workers, comprising nearly 50 lakh central government employees and close to 65 lakh central government pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees, benefit from the DA hikes and corresponding increase in Dearness Relief (DR).
Notably, DA was last revised by 2% in April this year, taking it from 58% to 60% of basic salary, with effect from 1 January 2026. In the following months, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) announced revised DA and DR for workmen and officer employees across levels for the months of May, June and July 2026. And later, the Indian Railways also announced a 2% DA and DR hike for its personnel.
Since then, multiple state governments have also increased DA and DR to close gaps in payment with the central government.
DA hikes are calculated based using data from the 12-month average of the Labour Bureau's All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW), as prescribed by the 7th central pay commission (CPC).
The index measures retail inflation by tracking fluctuations in the prices of goods and services consumed by industrial workers.The formula used is as follows, according to Clear Tax:
Thus, the 2% DA hike announced in April was calculated using the AICPI's 12-month average formula as follows:
DA percentage = (145.54 × 2.88 − 261.33) / 261.33 × 100
= (419.155 − 261.33) / 261.33 × 100
= 157.825 / 261.33 × 100 = 60.39%
This has been rounded down to 60%, which means the component was hiked 2% from the previous 58% of the basic salary.
The All India Defence Employees’ Federation (AIDEF) has in a memorandum to the 8th CPC panel sought a change in how dearness allowance is calculated, saying that the current formula does not adequately reflect actual cost of living when it comes to mitigating inflation pressure on households.
As per the AIDEF, while food and beverage account for only 36.75% of the AICPI index, categories and aspects such as healthcare, housing, transport, communication and digital services have received greater weightage, despite generally experiencing more enduring price movements and changes. It also categorically stated that the revised CPI basket, introduced in FY23, does not fully capture increase in food commodity prices and seasonal agricultural products.
It thus argued that employees, especially those on lower pay grades, spend a larger percentage of their earnings on food, education, healthcare, house rent, medicines and other essentials — which rise faster than overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation, and thus periodic DR revisions may not fully protect them.
Calling for a complete overhaul of the index, it has proposed creation of an employee-specific cost-of-living index that gives due weight to changes in expenditure and better recognises elderly care expenses in pay and pension revisions under the 8th CPC.
Notably, employees and pensioners were expecting a second hike announcement this year. There was hope that a hike would come in July and based on data trends over the past months, there was expectation for a 3-4% DA hike. The final revision, however, will depend on the latest AICPI-IW data and the Centre's approval.
However, with July now past, beneficiaries could still see a second hike announced sometime in the second half of the year. Considering precedent in the last two years — Labour and Employment Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in October 2025 announced 3% DA hike, increasing the component to 53% of basic pay; and in 2024 announced an increase ahead of the Diwali festive season.
This year, Diwali is in November, so beneficiaries could expect a “Diwali gift” sometime in October or November.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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