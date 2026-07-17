DA hike: If not July, when could the next Dearness Allowance increase come this year?

Dearness Allowance (DA) is a percentage of employees' and pensioners' basic salaries that aims to mitigate the impact of rising living costs for central government employees and retired pensioners, providing a buffer against inflationary pressures. Updated biannually using data from the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), new announcements are made in March and October, with rollouts in January and July.

The last hike was announced in April, when the Finance Ministry increased DA from 58% to 60% of basic salary, effective from 1 January 2026.

Why is DA hike expected in July 2026? Employees and pensioners are expecting another hike announcement this month but officially this is still awaited as the June data from the Labour Bureau's AICPI for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) is yet to be released. Notably, the index is updated monthly and measures retail inflation by tracking fluctuations in the prices of goods and services consumed by industrial workers.

Notably, AICPI-IW trends indicate that a 3-4% DA hike could be likely. Data from the AICPI-IW for March 2026 showed the index at 149.1, for April 2026 at 149.9 and for May 2026 at 150.8. AICPI-IW for June 2026 is estimated at 151.7 based on an approximate calculation, assuming the AICPI-IW increases in June at more or less the same rate as in May 2026.

Further, the latest government data shows retail inflation in June 2026 rose to 4.38%, while food inflation climbed to 5.32%. The final revision, however, will depend on the June 2026 AICPI-IW data and the government’s approval.

If not July, when could next DA hike come? Even if no DA hike is announced this month, central government employees and pensioners could still see a second increase sometime in the second half of the year. Last year, Labour Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in October announced that the Union Cabinet cleared a 3% DA increasing the component to 53% of basic pay.

The year prior, in 2024 too, the Centre announced an increase ahead of the Diwali festive season. This year, Diwali is in November, so beneficiaries could expect a “Diwali gift” sometime in October or November this year.

About 50 lakh central government employees and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees, will benefit from an increase in DA and Dearness Relief (DR) components. There are 18 levels of employees, and the individual hikes will depend on the employee's or pensioner's level, as basic pay differs from level to level.

How is the DA hike calculated? DA hikes are calculated based on the AICPI's 12-month average, using the method prescribed by the 7th Pay Commission. The formula used is as follows, according to Clear Tax:

For Central Government Employees: DA percentage = [(Average of AICPI (Base Year 2001 = 100) for the last 12 months – 261.42) / 261.42] x 100

For Public Sector Employees: DA percentage = [(Average of AICPI (Base Year 2001 = 100) for the last three months – 126.33) / 126.33] x 100

Why is DA hike important? DA is a component of the salary break-up for central and public sector employees, aimed at mitigating the rising cost of living. Notably, the basic salary also determines other components of compensation, such as provident fund contributions, pension, allowances, gratuity, and more. Thus, higher DA, especially given DA merger demands, could lead to a substantial and automatic increase in overall pay and, consequently, in the other dependent allocations.

Hikes are calculated based on the AICPI's 12-month average as prescribed under the 7th pay commission. There have been 10 hikes since 2021 — the highest at 11% in July 2021 and the last being 3% in July 2025.

The 7th CPC, which revised the DA calculation formula, also stipulated that DA be merged with basic salary if it exceeds 50%. As of the last update, the component is now 60% of basic pay and may rise further if another hike is announced in July.

When is the 8th Pay Commission decision expected? Reports suggest that another DA hike announcement could come this year, amid inflationary pressures and as employees and pensioners seek relief against steadily rising living expenses.

As per the usual timeline, the CPC is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution, which means that the earliest we can expect an announcement is February or April 2027.