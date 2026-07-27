DA hike: Inflation-linked wage, DA merger, new formula—Here's Dearness Allowance related demands made by employee groups

A significant number of India's public service employees are set to benefit from their various state government's announcements on Dearness Allowance hikes. From the Centre, DA was hiked in April by 2% from 58% of basic pay to 69%, effective from 1 January this year.
The Centre usually updates DA biannually using data from the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), new announcements are made in March and October, with rollouts in January and July. The move is aimed at countering cost of living expenses for employees and pensioners amid rising inflation.
Close to 1 crore beneficiaries — about 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence personnel and retirees, will benefit from the Centre's DA hike announcements across 18 employee levels.
Today we take a look at some of the DA demands made by representative groups, unions and stakeholders who collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff.
Submissions made by these groups are expected to play an important role in shaping the 8th pay commission's final recommendations. Notably, the 8th CPC closed the memorandum submission window last month on 15 June, while submissions for data will close on 31 July. It has in the meantime, scheduled meetings in Delhi, Chennai and Puducherry to facilitate stakeholder discussions.
Notably, the government has not officially announced a DA merger as of July 2026, but the issue has gained traction because basic salary determines other components of compensation i.e. provident fund contribution, pension, allowances, gratuity, and more. Thus, higher DA and by association basic pay means increase in overall salary and linked allowances.
It has suggested that DA calculation formula must reflect relatively higher inflation on personal items and has called for a complete overhaul of the index, replacing it with an employee-specific cost-of-living index.
Notably, after the Centre's announcement came increases by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) — which hiked basic salaries between ₹48,000 to ₹1,17,000 and DA from ₹435 to ₹1,050 for workmen and officer employees across levels for May, June and July 2026; and the Indian Railways — which hiked DA by 2%.
Various state governments also increased salaries in order to close gaps in payment with the central government. West Bengal hiked DA to 38% of basic salary, while Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh each approved 2% hikes taking the component to 60% of basic pay.
Meanwhile, Bihar implemented 2% hike for staff under the 7th pay commission, 5% hike for employees under 6th CPC and 9% for staff under 5th CPC; and Maharashtra greenlit payment of ₹800 crore DA arrears under the 5th, 6th and 7th CPCs for November and December 2025, and January 2026; and 2% DR hike for retired All India Services officers.
While there is no official word yet, debate over another DA revision by the Centre too has gained momentum. Employees and pensioners are increasingly looking forward to a 3-4% hike in the second half this year. The final revision, however, will depend on the June 2026 data from the Labour Bureau's All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) and the government’s approval.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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