DA hike July 2026: AICPI-IW rises to 150.8, Dearness Allowance revision awaited

DA hike July 2026 estimates rise after AICPI-IW reaches 150.8. Here's the latest inflation data, the expected Dearness Allowance revision, the calculation method and the final approval process.

Shivam Shukla
Published1 Jul 2026, 08:05 AM IST
The DA hike July 2026 update shows an AICPI-IW rise and an expected Dearness Allowance increase for employees.
The DA hike July 2026 update shows an AICPI-IW rise and an expected Dearness Allowance increase for employees.(Bloomberg)

All central government employees are awaiting news of the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike effective from July 2026. The Labour Bureau has recently released the May 2026 All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) data. This data will play a meaningful role in deciding DA revisions for central government employees.

Important changes in the data

The AICPI-IW rose by 0.9 points in May 2026 to 150.8, compared with 149.9 in April 2026, as per a Labour Bureau press release. The latest rise reflects changes in inflation trends and is bound to be considered for calculating the DA revision effective from 1 July 2026.

Even after this increase, the estimated DA hike continues to hover around 3% of the basic pay. The final revision of the same, therefore, will depend on the June 2026 AICPI-IW data and the government’s approval.

Also Read | Dearness Allowance: Teachers' bodies in West Bengal welcome 20% DA hike

The following is an approximate calculation, assuming the AICPI-IW increases in June at more or less the same rate as in May 2026. In such a case, the most recent 12-month data for the DA hike calculation would be as follows.

AICPI-IW trend for DA calculation

Month

AICPI-IW

July 2025146.5
August 2025147.1
September 2025147.3
October 2025147.7
November 2025148.2
December 2025148.2
January 2026148.6
February 2026148.5
March 2026149.1
April 2026149.9
May 2026150.8
Estimated June 2026151.7

How is DA hike calculated?

In the 7th Pay Commission system, DA is calculated using the average AICPI-IW data of the last 12 months. Here is the formula for calculating the same:

DA = [{(Average AICPI-IW of last 12 months × 2.88) − 261.41} ÷ 261.41] × 100 − Existing DA (%)

Assuming the June 2026 AICPI-IW rises at a similar pace, the 12-month average index is estimated at around 148.63.

Using this figure:

  • 148.63 × 2.88 = 428.05
  • 428.05 − 261.41 = 166.64
  • 166.64 ÷ 261.41 = 0.637
  • 0.637 × 100 = 63.7%

Upon adjusting the existing DA rate, the estimated increase comes to around 3.7%. The government generally rounds off the final figure, which may eventually result in a 3% DA hike.

The May 2026 data showed year-on-year inflation at 4.72%, up from 2.93% in May 2025. Food, fuel, clothing and other categories contributed to the index's movement.

Also Read | Dearness Allowance: What is DA merger and why the issue is in focus, explained

The June 2026 AICPI-IW figure will be crucial for the final calculation. Until then, and before the concerned authorities provide official confirmation, the 3% DA hike remains an estimate. The Union Cabinet makes the final decision on these aspects after reviewing all aspects and factors associated with the issue.

Central Government EmployeesDearness AllowancePersonal Finance
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