DA hike July 2026: AICPI-IW rises to 150.8, Dearness Allowance revision awaited

All central government employees are awaiting news of the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike effective from July 2026. The Labour Bureau has recently released the May 2026 All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) data. This data will play a meaningful role in deciding DA revisions for central government employees.

Important changes in the data The AICPI-IW rose by 0.9 points in May 2026 to 150.8, compared with 149.9 in April 2026, as per a Labour Bureau press release. The latest rise reflects changes in inflation trends and is bound to be considered for calculating the DA revision effective from 1 July 2026.

Even after this increase, the estimated DA hike continues to hover around 3% of the basic pay. The final revision of the same, therefore, will depend on the June 2026 AICPI-IW data and the government’s approval.

The following is an approximate calculation, assuming the AICPI-IW increases in June at more or less the same rate as in May 2026. In such a case, the most recent 12-month data for the DA hike calculation would be as follows.

AICPI-IW trend for DA calculation

Month AICPI-IW July 2025 146.5 August 2025 147.1 September 2025 147.3 October 2025 147.7 November 2025 148.2 December 2025 148.2 January 2026 148.6 February 2026 148.5 March 2026 149.1 April 2026 149.9 May 2026 150.8 Estimated June 2026 151.7

How is DA hike calculated? In the 7th Pay Commission system, DA is calculated using the average AICPI-IW data of the last 12 months. Here is the formula for calculating the same:

DA = [{(Average AICPI-IW of last 12 months × 2.88) − 261.41} ÷ 261.41] × 100 − Existing DA (%) Assuming the June 2026 AICPI-IW rises at a similar pace, the 12-month average index is estimated at around 148.63.

Using this figure:

148.63 × 2.88 = 428.05

428.05 − 261.41 = 166.64

166.64 ÷ 261.41 = 0.637

0.637 × 100 = 63.7% Upon adjusting the existing DA rate, the estimated increase comes to around 3.7%. The government generally rounds off the final figure, which may eventually result in a 3% DA hike.

The May 2026 data showed year-on-year inflation at 4.72%, up from 2.93% in May 2025. Food, fuel, clothing and other categories contributed to the index's movement.