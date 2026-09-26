DA hike July 2026: Will DA rise to 64% from 60%? ₹18,000, to ₹56,100 basic salary | Calculate your likely increase

The organisation clarified it seeks no advance payments but wants the pending process completed to settle arrears and revised salary payments. It urged expediting the July 2026 Dearness Allowance (DA) declaration, with estimates indicating a rate increasefrom 60% to 64% based on CPI data.

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated26 Sep 2026, 06:19 PM IST
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Confederation Urges Quick Action on DA Payments Amid Rising Household Expenses
Confederation Urges Quick Action on DA Payments Amid Rising Household Expenses

The next Dearness Allowance (DA) hike in July may raise the allowance for central government employees from 60% to 64%, based on the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) data, an Economic Times article noted. However, the numbers are still an estimate as the government has yet to announce the final rate.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers has urged the Department of Expenditure to expedite the process for the July 2026 DA/DR instalment, effective from 1 July. And also said that it should be placed before the competent authority once the relevant Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and prescribed formula allow the new rate to be determined

The Confederation said the existing DA/DR rate stands at 60% from January 2026. It pointed to the movement in DA/DR from 46% in July 2023 to 50% in January 2024, 53% in July 2024, 55% in January 2025, 58% in July 2025 and 60% from January 2026, saying the increase reflected the continuing impact of rising prices.

So, what would a 4-percentage-point increase mean for employees?

DA is calculated depending on an employee's basic pay. For example, if an employee earns a basic salary of 18,000, then at the current 60% rate, he receives 10,800 as DA. At 64%, this would rise to 11,520—an increase of 720 per month.

For a basic pay of 44,900, DA would increase from 26,940 to 28,736, adding 1,796 a month. For a basic pay of 56,100, the increase would be 2,244 per month.

Also Read | DA news: Punjab notifies 8% dearness allowance hike — Latest updates
Basic payDA at 60%DA at 64%Monthly difference
18,000 10,800 11,520 720
44,900 26,940 28,736 1,796
56,100 33,660 35,904 2,244

The final amount will depend on the Centre’s official DA announcement.

Employees seek early announcement as festive season approaches

With the festive season approaching, the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers has urged the government to speed up the formal process for the July 1, 2026 DA instalment, citing rising household expenses and other financial commitments.

Also Read | Central government DA, DR: Employees push for early July 2026 update

The organisation clarified that it was not seeking any advance payment or additional benefit. Instead, it wants the pending process to be completed without unnecessary delay so that the arrears and revised salary payments can be settled through the normal process.

The letter, signed by Confederation Secretary General M S Vengatesan, also sought instructions to the authorities concerned to initiate the process for declaration of the next DA/DR instalment at the earliest.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

Central Government EmployeesDearness AllowanceConsumer Price Index
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