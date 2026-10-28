DA hike news 2026 July: Diwali gift is here for Central Government employees - 3% Dearness Allowance approved; DR too

The Union Cabinet has approved a 3-percentage-point increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on 28 October 2026. The decision will benefit 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners.
Calling the increase a Diwali gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vaishnaw said the Cabinet had approved the increase in DA and DR at its meeting on Wednesday.
The hike is expected to take DA from 60% to 63% of basic pay. The revised rate will provide additional financial support to employees and pensioners amid inflation. The effective date, arrears and payment schedule will be governed by the official government order.
The additional amount employees receive will depend on their basic pay. A 3-percentage-point increase in DA translates into an additional 3% of basic pay every month.
For instance, an employee drawing basic pay of ₹18,000 would receive an additional ₹540 per month if DA rises from 60% to 63%. For an employee with basic pay of ₹25,000, the monthly increase would be ₹750. Someone with basic pay of ₹50,000 would receive an additional ₹1,500 per month.
DA is intended to help government employees offset the impact of inflation on household expenses. The Centre typically revises the allowance twice a year, with changes effective from January and July.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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