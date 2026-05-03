DA hike: Next Dearness Allowance increase to be 3%? Here's what employees expect from 8th Pay Commission

Last month the Finance Ministry announced that Dearness Allowance has been increased by 2% for central government employees and pensioners with effect from January. This takes DA as part of Basic Pay from 58% to 60%.
DA is a percentage of an employees' basic salary aimed at supporting households with increased inflation. It is revised twice a year by the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) to match cost-of-living. New announcements generally occur in early March and October, with rollouts in January and July.
Notably, the 2% DA hike is calculated on the 12-month average as per the method prescribed by the AICPI under the 7th Pay Commission. Under this, since 2021, there have been 10 hikes, with the highest being 11% in July 2021. The past two hikes have been for 2% and 3% respectively, for January and July 2025.
Now under the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), some employees expect that the next DA hike will be for 3% of basic salary, based on data from the Labour Bureau's All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW).
According to the body, industrial CPI rose 0.6 points to 149.1 in March, and if the trend continues, DA calculation could be hiked by 3% of basic salary.
The index is updated monthly, and measures retail inflation based on rise and fall of prices of goods and services consumed by industrial workers.
DA is usually provided by the central government for its employees. The private sector in India has not offer the same for its employees or pensioners.
As many as 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees will benefit from the DA hike. Notably, there are 18 levels of employees, and the individual hikes will depend on the level of the employee or pensioner as basic pay of these employees differs from level to level.
Constituted by the Centre every 10 years to revise the allowances, pay and pensions of its employees, the CPC is responsible for decisions on contributions, retirement benefits and government spending. The 8th CPC is thus also set to make big decisions on salary hikes, dearness allowance, fitment factor and other allowances for central government employees.
The panel gathers views and inputs from employee unions, labour groups, ministries, pension bodies and other similar stakeholders, which will then be analysed to decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.
Discussions and feedback from stakeholders are also solicited before the Commission provides its final recommendations. Notably, it opened formal memorandum submissions and scheduled stakeholder consultations in March and April 2026. The CPC in a statement last week also said that it will hold more meetings in the national capital and in other states and union territories “in due course” over the next months.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.