DA hike: ₹30,000 minimum wage, higher pension, job security — Full list of BMS' demands ahead of 17 August strike

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has raised a number of demands before the Centre ahead of its protests scheduled nationwide on 17 August, the central trade union's national vice president and media in-charge Pawan Kumar said. In Delhi, the RSS-affiliated union's protest will be held at Jantar Mantar, as per a PTI report.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Kumar said that key demands include a minimum monthly wage of ₹30,000 for unskilled workers, job security for contract workers, higher pensions and increased wage ceilings for employees' provident fund (EPF) and employees' insurance (ESI), it added.
Kumar said the government has promised to address the trade unions' concerns regarding the labour codes on 21 November 2025, but the concerns remain unresolved. He told PTI that the BMS held its national executive meeting in Ranchi between 26-28 July with 173 of the 180 members in attendance. He said that a consensus was reached to hold demonstrations on 17 August to press for demands.
The organisation will assess its strength after the protests before deciding its next course of action, he added.
According to Kumar, while the government cites financial burden as hindrance to increasing pension, he argued that the issue needs to be examined in the context of the corpus available under the pension system. “Today, more than ₹3 lakh crore is deposited in EPF pension. This is the pensioner's money,” he said.
Kumar said the BMS believes interest on the corpus can help improve pension payouts.
He also added that the existing EPF ceiling is increasingly out of sync with prevailing minimum wages. “Delhi's minimum wage has now become ₹18,000 to ₹23,000 for unskilled workers,” he stated.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.