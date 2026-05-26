DA hike: States hike dearness allowance for employees, pensioners — Check full list here

The Centre last month increased Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners with effect from 1 January, according to the 7th pay commission. This has in turn increased DA in basic pay to 60% from 58%, as per a release from the Union Finance Ministry.
Later, on 2 May, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) also revised DA for workmen and officer employees across pay levels for the months of May, June and July 2026. It hiked basic salaries between ₹48,000 to ₹1,17,000 and DA from ₹435 to ₹1,050.
It was followed by the Indian Railways on 13 May, which announced 2% DA hike for all railways staff and employees. The Railway Board said DA and Dearness Relief (DR) have been revised for lakhs of employees, pensioners, family pensioners, and other eligible beneficiaries covered under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) framework. Notably, Indian Railways is among the largest public sector employers in India.
Here's a look at all the states that have also since announced DA and DR hikes:
Further, the enhanced DR will cover 40,477 individual and family pensioners across the state. Financial burden on the exchequer for the DA, DR hike will cost an estimated ₹100.54 crore for the state, and arrears dues for the January to April 2026 period will likely to be around ₹33.51 crore.
As many as 16 lakh Tamil Nadu state government employees, teachers, individual pensioners, and family pensioners will benefit from this DA hike, as per the official state government release.
For employees under the 5th CPC, DA has been increased by 9 percentage points, from 474%to 483%, and for those under the 7th CPC, it has been raised from 58% to 60%.
Alongside this, the temporary increase (TI) for pensioners has also been raised by 2% and will be reflected in the May pension. Around 8.5 lakh state government employees and pensioners are expected to benefit from the announcement.
The move is significant as the new panel will revise the salaries of Bengal state government employees. The last DA hike in the state was a 4% increase in February, announced by state finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya in her interim budget.
DA is a component of central and public sector employees' salary break-up, aimed at mitigating increased cost-of-living expenses. It is revised biannually by the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) based on inflation metrics in early March and October, followed by rollouts in January and July.
Part of an employee's cost-to-company (CTC), it is credited as part of the monthly salary for central government employees. It is subject to income tax in its entirety and reported in your I-T returns (ITR). About 50 lakh central government employees, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees benefit from the increases.
Notably, the DA hikes are calculated based on the 12-month average as per the method prescribed by the AICPI under the 7th Pay Commission. Under this CPC, there have been 10 hikes since 2021, with the highest at 11% in July 2021. The past two hikes were 2% and 3%, respectively, for January and July 2025.
According to Clear Tax, since DA is connected to cost-of-living, the amount differs for each employee depending on their work location and can vary depending on the area being urban, rural or semi-urban.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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