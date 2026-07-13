DA hike: What are the types of Dearness Allowances, how they are calculated — explained

The Finance Ministry in April announced 2% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners, with effect from 1 January 2026, effectively taking DA to 60% of basic pay from 58%.
Notably, the 2% DA hike is calculated on the 12-month average formula as per the method prescribed by the 7th pay commission using AICPI data. Under this CPC, there have been 10 hikes since 2021, with the highest at 11% in July 2021. The past two hikes were 2% and 3%, respectively, for January and July 2025.
As per the usual timeline, the 8th pay commission (8th CPC) is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution which means that the earliest, we can expect an announcement is February or April 2027.
Notably, DA is a percentage of employees' pay aimed at helping households manage the increased cost of living. It is provided by the central government to its employees and pensioners and is not offered by private sector employers.
Around 50 lakh central government employees and some 65 lakh central government pensioners, including defence and railway staff and retirees, benefit from DA hikes. Notably, there are 18 levels of employees, and the increase in salary for each will depend on the pay matrix specified for each level.
For calculation purposes, DA is separated into two categories: industrial and variable DA.
When calculating DA, it comprises the base index (which remains fixed for a given period) and CPI (used to calculate VDA). Even though CPI numbers are released every month, VDA only changes when the Centre revises the basic minimum wages.
Reports feel that another DA hike announcement could come this year in July or September amid inflationary pressures and as employees and pensioners seek relief against steadily rising living expenses.
Numbers from the Labour Bureau's AICPI for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) are awaited. The index is updated monthly and measures retail inflation based on fluctuations in the price of goods and services consumed by industrial workers. Based on estimations, employees are expecting a 3-4% hike in DA this month.
The final revision, however, will depend on the actual June 2026 AICPI-IW data and the government’s approval. While the 8th pay commission makes recommendations, it is the Union Cabinet that makes the final decision after reviewing all data.
Based on past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout takes another two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.
DA hikes are calculated based on the AICPI's 12-month average, using the method prescribed by the 7th Pay Commission. The formula used is as follows, according to Clear Tax:
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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