DA hike: What are the types of Dearness Allowances, how they are calculated — explained

The Finance Ministry in April announced 2% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners, with effect from 1 January 2026, effectively taking DA to 60% of basic pay from 58%.

Notably, the 2% DA hike is calculated on the 12-month average formula as per the method prescribed by the 7th pay commission using AICPI data. Under this CPC, there have been 10 hikes since 2021, with the highest at 11% in July 2021. The past two hikes were 2% and 3%, respectively, for January and July 2025.

As per the usual timeline, the 8th pay commission (8th CPC) is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution which means that the earliest, we can expect an announcement is February or April 2027.

What is Dearness allowance? Notably, DA is a percentage of employees' pay aimed at helping households manage the increased cost of living. It is provided by the central government to its employees and pensioners and is not offered by private sector employers.

Around 50 lakh central government employees and some 65 lakh central government pensioners, including defence and railway staff and retirees, benefit from DA hikes. Notably, there are 18 levels of employees, and the increase in salary for each will depend on the pay matrix specified for each level.

What are the types of Dearness Allowance? For calculation purposes, DA is separated into two categories: industrial and variable DA.

Industrial DA: This is reviewed quarterly for central government public sector employees based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Variable DA: This applies to all central government employees and is revised twice a year, based on the CPI, to offset inflation. When calculating DA, it comprises the base index (which remains fixed for a given period) and CPI (used to calculate VDA). Even though CPI numbers are released every month, VDA only changes when the Centre revises the basic minimum wages.

Could employees get 3-4% DA hike this month? Reports feel that another DA hike announcement could come this year in July or September amid inflationary pressures and as employees and pensioners seek relief against steadily rising living expenses.

Numbers from the Labour Bureau's AICPI for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) are awaited. The index is updated monthly and measures retail inflation based on fluctuations in the price of goods and services consumed by industrial workers. Based on estimations, employees are expecting a 3-4% hike in DA this month.

The final revision, however, will depend on the actual June 2026 AICPI-IW data and the government’s approval. While the 8th pay commission makes recommendations, it is the Union Cabinet that makes the final decision after reviewing all data.

Based on past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout takes another two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.

How is the DA hike calculated? DA hikes are calculated based on the AICPI's 12-month average, using the method prescribed by the 7th Pay Commission. The formula used is as follows, according to Clear Tax: