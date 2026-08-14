DA hike: Minimum pension, variable DA, EPF ceiling increases — Trade union BMS to hold demonstrations on 17 August

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) said that it will hold demonstrations across India on 17 August, to push for workers' demands and pressure the government, PTI reported. The trade union has listed among other things higher minimum pension, variable dearness allowance (DA), and employees' provident fund (EPF) ceiling as issues, the report added.
BMS on 13 August, said that its Central Executive Council, which met in Ranchi in July end, directed all of the unions' 28 state units and 42 industrial federations to organise demonstrations, rallies and dharnas at district headquarters. The associates have also been asked to submit memorandums to the prime minister, finance minister and labour minister through district authorities.
Among main demands raised by the BMS include the following:
Further, the trade union said it was “strongly opposing” the Industrial Relations Code and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, the report added. BMS is alleging that these codes contain “many anti-worker provisions”.
It also criticised the treatment of scheme workers, saying governments at the Centre and state continue to take services from them without recognising them as workers. “The duration of any social welfare scheme will be limited to 10 to 12 years only. How can we say the Anganwadi Scheme, which started in October 1975, can be called a scheme that has completed half a century?” the BMS release said.
“Both governments want to take all services from these workers, yet they are still not ready to recognise them as workers, even though the Anganwadi workers work more than 12 hours per day. BMS is surprised that the Labour Codes have not covered these workers,” it added.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated union has also sought discussions with central trade unions on the future of scheme workers, saying their workforce exceeds 10 million.
“A new policy, as per the changing world of work, is needed. No other country has such a massive workforce in the unorganised sector. So, the BMS demands that the Government work out an exclusive policy suitable to India,” said BMS general secretary Surendra Kumar Pandey.
(With inputs from PTI)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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