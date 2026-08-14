DA hike: Minimum pension, variable DA, EPF ceiling increases — Trade union BMS to hold demonstrations on 17 August

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) said that it will hold demonstrations across India on 17 August, to push for workers' demands and pressure the government, PTI reported. The trade union has listed among other things higher minimum pension, variable dearness allowance (DA), and employees' provident fund (EPF) ceiling as issues, the report added.

BMS on 13 August, said that its Central Executive Council, which met in Ranchi in July end, directed all of the unions' 28 state units and 42 industrial federations to organise demonstrations, rallies and dharnas at district headquarters. The associates have also been asked to submit memorandums to the prime minister, finance minister and labour minister through district authorities.

BMS: What are issues on the trade union's list? Among main demands raised by the BMS include the following:

Increase the minimum pension to ₹ 7,500 under the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS-95) and link it with variable DA and Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

7,500 under the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS-95) and link it with variable DA and Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Raise the Employees' State Insurance ceiling from ₹ 21,000 to ₹ 42,000.

21,000 to 42,000. Raise the EPF ceiling from ₹ 15,000 to ₹ 30,000.

15,000 to 30,000. Demand that bonus be declared on full wages or salaries as notified by the new labour codes.

Increase in the bonus calculation limit from ₹ 7,000.

7,000. Raise gratuity calculation from 15 days' wages to 30 days' wages without any ceiling.

Formula-based minimum wages linked to the increasing cost of living.

A higher monthly honorarium for scheme workers.

Demand equal pay for equal work for all types of contract workers.

Action against contractors and manpower supply agencies for wage theft.

A five-day banking system.

Filling of vacant posts in government services.

An Indian Labour Conference at the earliest.

Restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS).

‘Many anti-worker provisions in new codes’ Further, the trade union said it was “strongly opposing” the Industrial Relations Code and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, the report added. BMS is alleging that these codes contain “many anti-worker provisions”.

It also criticised the treatment of scheme workers, saying governments at the Centre and state continue to take services from them without recognising them as workers. “The duration of any social welfare scheme will be limited to 10 to 12 years only. How can we say the Anganwadi Scheme, which started in October 1975, can be called a scheme that has completed half a century?” the BMS release said.

“Both governments want to take all services from these workers, yet they are still not ready to recognise them as workers, even though the Anganwadi workers work more than 12 hours per day. BMS is surprised that the Labour Codes have not covered these workers,” it added.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated union has also sought discussions with central trade unions on the future of scheme workers, saying their workforce exceeds 10 million.

“A new policy, as per the changing world of work, is needed. No other country has such a massive workforce in the unorganised sector. So, the BMS demands that the Government work out an exclusive policy suitable to India,” said BMS general secretary Surendra Kumar Pandey.

(With inputs from PTI)