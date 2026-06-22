DA hike: West Bengal announces 20% increase in dearness allowance for state govt employees, pensioners — Check details

DA hike: The West Bengal government has announced a 20% increase in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners, respectively, with effect from 1 October, according to a PTI report.

This effectively increases DA and DR to 38% of basic salary for West Bengal state government employees and pensioners, it added.

The announcement came in the state's newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's maiden full budget announcement by West Bengal Finance Minister, Swapan Dasgupta today, on 22 June, in the state assembly.

Further, it said that all major social schemes started by the previous governments will be retained, including a ₹36,000-crore outlay for Annapurna Yojana, and that the state plans to fill up one lakh government vacancies, the report added.

Why is this DA hike so significant? Central government employees and pensioners are covered by the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), which offers a different pay structure and increases pay. In contrast, the West Bengal state employees and pensioners are still covered by the 5th and 6th CPC, which have much lower salaries. Now, with the 8th CPC underway, there are concerns that the salary gap will widen.

This announcement narrows the gap between the DA received by state government employees and their central government counterparts by 22 percentage points — a significant improvement. This is down from the previous gap of 42 percentage points between the two.

More DA hikes on the way for Bengal employees? Notably, Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has also committed to implementing the 7th pay commission recommendations by January 2027, Bhaskar Ghosh, convenor of the Joint Struggle Forum of State Government Employees told reporters earlier this month.

“Issues relating to pay disparities among state government employees, including temporary staff, were also discussed during the meeting. The chief minister himself proposed that regular meetings be held between the state government and employees' organisations. A framework for such consultations is being worked out,” Ghosh added.

DA hike: 7th state pay commission formed Earlier in May, the West Bengal government approved formation of the 7th state pay commission to decide salary and DA hikes for state government employees, educational institutions, government corporation, board staff and state government-aided bodies. The decision was made at a Cabinet meeting on 18 May, chaired by Adhikari at Nabanna, the West Bengal state secretariat.

According to the state Women, Child and Social Welfare Minister Agnimitra, the state's 7th pay commission will consider an upward revision of salaries of employees. She added that the scope of a pay hike would also extend to staff of statutory entities such as civic bodies, local bodies and education boards, as well as those working in state-run education institutions, as per another PTI report.