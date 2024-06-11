West Bengal to implement 4% DA hike for state govt employees from April instead of May
- DA hike: The increase in dearness allowance was implemented from April 1, 2025
The West Bengal government will implement the four per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) by upto four per cent for state government employees from April onwards, instead of May.
