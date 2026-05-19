DA: West Bengal govt approves formation of 7th state pay commission, no word on Dearness Allowance — Here's all we know

DA hike: The West Bengal government has approved in-principle forming its 7th pay commission to decide salary and dearness allowance (DA) hikes state government employees, educational institutions, government corporation and board staff, and state government-aided bodies, according to an AIR report.

The decision was made at a Cabinet meeting on May 18 chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna, the West Bengal state secretariat, it added.

Adhikari had earlier indicated that matters of the 7th pay commission and DA hike for state employees would be taken up at Monday's meeting. However, after the meeting, state Women, Child, and Social Welfare Minister Agnimitra Paul confirmed that DA was not on the agenda.

Why is formation of 7th pay commission significant? The move is significant as the new panel revise salaries of Bengal state government employees. The last DA hike in the state was a 4% increase in February, announced by state finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya in her interim budget.

After the February revision, DA for state government employees rose to 22%. Prior to this, the state had hiked DA component from 14% to 18% in April 2025. However, despite the fresh hike in the Interim Budget 2026, state government employees are still under the 6th pay commission and DA continues to be considerably lower than the allowance offered to central government staff.

7th state pay commission in Bengal — Latest updates According to Paul, the 7th State Pay Commission will look at upward revision of salaries of employees. She added that the scope of pay hike would also extend to the staff of statutory entities like civic bodies, local bodies, education boards and those working in state-run education institutions, as per a PTI report.

"The details of the commission's set-up will be duly notified," Paul added. No date of implementation was given.

Notably, the commission formation comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi during campaigns had pledged that it would be implemented within 45 days of the formation of a BJP government in Bengal.

Bengal state government employee demands: What we know State government employees have long been demanding DA on a par with central staff.

Central government employees and pensioners are covered by the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) which offers a different pay structure and increases gap in pay. Now, with the 8th CPC underway, there are concerns the gap will widen.

The issue is currently pending before the Supreme Court. With the change in government, employees are hopeful that the new administration will announce DA in line with central rates.

Bengal govt announces financial schemes: Key Highlights Announcing the state government's decision to roll out financial schemes, minister Paul said all decisions will take effect starting June 1. These include the ‘Annapurna’ financial support scheme for women, free travel for women on government-run buses, and 7th pay commission to revise state employees' salaries upward.

Notably, the 'Annapurna' scheme was one of the BJP's pre-poll promises. It provides ₹3,000 in monthly support to women in the state and will replace the Mamata Banerjee government's existing Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, which offers ₹1,500 in monetary assistance to women.

“Those currently receiving assistance under the previous government's Lakshmir Bhandar scheme will be automatically entitled to the Annapurna Yojna. There is no need to reapply for it. Money will be sent through direct bank transfer. The government would soon launch a web portal to facilitate fresh applications for the programme from those who had yet to receive the assistance,” according to Paul.

(With inputs from Agencies)