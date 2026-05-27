DA: Why is Dearness allowance important? Why does Centre form a pay commission every 10 years?

Dearness Allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are a percentage of employees' and pensioners' basic salary specifically aimed at mitigating inflationary impact on households of central government employees.
An increase in DA and DR gives central government employees and retirees higher in-hand pay and a buffer against rising living costs. It is usually updated bi-annually by the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI). New announcements are made in March and October, followed by rollouts in January and July.
The last hike was announced in April, when the Finance Ministry increased DA from 58% to 60% of basic salary, effective from 1 January 2026.
DA is a component of central and public sector employees' salary break-up, aimed at mitigating increased cost-of-living expenses. According to government data, retail inflation in April 2026 rose to 3.48%, while food inflation climbed to 4.20%.
Rising food (milk, vegetables and other essentials), power and fuel (CNG, diesel and petrol) prices are putting pressure on household budgets and an adjustment in DA would significantly help address inflation concerns for burdened middle-class households, lower-income groups and daily commuters.
The debate over a higher DA revision has gained momentum amid inflationary pressures, with elevated global crude oil prices, rising transportation costs, and volatile food prices. Employees and pensioners are increasingly looking towards a further hike in July this year for relief against steadily rising living expenses.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed the 8th pay commission in January 2025 and its Terms of Reference (ToR) were issued in November 2025.
It is chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai and other members include Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission and Pankaj Jain, former IAS, as Member-Secretary.
The pay commission are constituted every 10 years to revise the allowances, pay and pensions of its employees. Formally known as the Central Pay Commission (CPC), the panel is responsible for decisions on contributions, retirement benefits and government spending. The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) — is the eighth and the latest such panel since Independence.
The panels are constituted to gathers views and inputs from employee unions, labour groups, ministries, pension bodies and other similar stakeholders, analyse the data and then decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.
DA hikes are calculated on the 12-month average as per the method prescribed by the AICPI under the 7th Pay Commission. Under this CPC, there have been 10 hikes since 2021, with the highest at 11% in July 2021. The latest being 2% in April, and the past two hikes were 2% and 3%, respectively, for January and July 2025.
DA and DR are usually provided by the central government for its employees and pensioners. The private sector in India does not offer the same for its employees or retirees.
Around 50 lakh central government employees and about 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees, benefit from the DA hikes to varying degrees across employee levels.
DA is part of an employee's cost-to-company (CTC) and is credited to the monthly salary of central government employees. As per the ministry, payments on account of DA involving fractions of 50 paise or more may be rounded off to the next higher rupee, and fractions of less than 50 paise may be ignored.
DA for salaried employees is subject to income tax in its entirety. Income-Tax Rules mandate that the DA component is stated separately in a taxpayer's I-T returns (ITR).
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.