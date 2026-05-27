DA: Why is Dearness allowance important? Why does Centre form a pay commission every 10 years?

Dearness Allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are a percentage of employees' and pensioners' basic salary specifically aimed at mitigating inflationary impact on households of central government employees.

An increase in DA and DR gives central government employees and retirees higher in-hand pay and a buffer against rising living costs. It is usually updated bi-annually by the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI). New announcements are made in March and October, followed by rollouts in January and July.

The last hike was announced in April, when the Finance Ministry increased DA from 58% to 60% of basic salary, effective from 1 January 2026.

Why is Dearness Allowance important? DA is a component of central and public sector employees' salary break-up, aimed at mitigating increased cost-of-living expenses. According to government data, retail inflation in April 2026 rose to 3.48%, while food inflation climbed to 4.20%.

Rising food (milk, vegetables and other essentials), power and fuel (CNG, diesel and petrol) prices are putting pressure on household budgets and an adjustment in DA would significantly help address inflation concerns for burdened middle-class households, lower-income groups and daily commuters.

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The debate over a higher DA revision has gained momentum amid inflationary pressures, with elevated global crude oil prices, rising transportation costs, and volatile food prices. Employees and pensioners are increasingly looking towards a further hike in July this year for relief against steadily rising living expenses.

Why is pay commission constituted every 10 years? Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed the 8th pay commission in January 2025 and its Terms of Reference (ToR) were issued in November 2025.

It is chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai and other members include Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission and Pankaj Jain, former IAS, as Member-Secretary.

The pay commission are constituted every 10 years to revise the allowances, pay and pensions of its employees. Formally known as the Central Pay Commission (CPC), the panel is responsible for decisions on contributions, retirement benefits and government spending. The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) — is the eighth and the latest such panel since Independence.

The panels are constituted to gathers views and inputs from employee unions, labour groups, ministries, pension bodies and other similar stakeholders, analyse the data and then decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.

How is DA calculated? DA hikes are calculated on the 12-month average as per the method prescribed by the AICPI under the 7th Pay Commission. Under this CPC, there have been 10 hikes since 2021, with the highest at 11% in July 2021. The latest being 2% in April, and the past two hikes were 2% and 3%, respectively, for January and July 2025.

Who benefits from DA, DR hike? DA and DR are usually provided by the central government for its employees and pensioners. The private sector in India does not offer the same for its employees or retirees.

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Around 50 lakh central government employees and about 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees, benefit from the DA hikes to varying degrees across employee levels.

Is Dearness Allowance part of CTC? Is it subject to income tax? DA is part of an employee's cost-to-company (CTC) and is credited to the monthly salary of central government employees. As per the ministry, payments on account of DA involving fractions of 50 paise or more may be rounded off to the next higher rupee, and fractions of less than 50 paise may be ignored.

DA for salaried employees is subject to income tax in its entirety. Income-Tax Rules mandate that the DA component is stated separately in a taxpayer's I-T returns (ITR).