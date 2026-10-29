DA hiked to 63% for central government employees: Check monthly salary increase across 7th Pay Commission levels

The Union Cabinet approved a 3-percentage-point increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central Government employees, raising the rate from 60% to 63% of basic pay on Wednesday. The revised rate will apply from 1 July 2026, providing additional inflation-linked relief to employees.

According to the Ministry of Finance release dated 28 October, the revision follows the accepted formula based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). Here's how much salaries could increase across different pay levels under the 7th CPC.

How much will salary increase after DA hike? DA is calculated as a percentage of basic pay. With the rate increasing from 60% to 63%, employees will receive an additional amount equivalent to 3% of their basic pay each month.

The formula for calculating DA is:

DA amount = Basic pay × DA rate ÷ 100

Pay level Basic pay ( ₹ ) DA at 60% ( ₹ ) DA at 63% ( ₹ ) Monthly increase ( ₹ ) 1 ₹ 18,000 ₹ 10,800 ₹ 11,340 ₹ 540 2 ₹ 19,900 ₹ 11,940 ₹ 12,537 ₹ 597 3 ₹ 21,700 ₹ 13,020 ₹ 13,671 ₹ 651 4 ₹ 25,500 ₹ 15,300 ₹ 16,065 ₹ 765 5 ₹ 29,200 ₹ 17,520 ₹ 18,396 ₹ 876 6 ₹ 35,400 ₹ 21,240 ₹ 22,302 ₹ 1,062 7 ₹ 44,900 ₹ 26,940 ₹ 28,287 ₹ 1,347 8 ₹ 47,600 ₹ 28,560 ₹ 29,988 ₹ 1,428 9 ₹ 53,100 ₹ 31,860 ₹ 33,453 ₹ 1,593 10 ₹ 56,100 ₹ 33,660 ₹ 35,343 ₹ 1,683 11 ₹ 67,700 ₹ 40,620 ₹ 42,651 ₹ 2,031 12 ₹ 78,800 ₹ 47,280 ₹ 49,644 ₹ 2,364 13 ₹ 1,23,100 ₹ 73,860 ₹ 77,553 ₹ 3,693 14 ₹ 1,44,200 ₹ 86,520 ₹ 90,846 ₹ 4,326 15 ₹ 1,82,200 ₹ 1,09,320 ₹ 1,14,786 ₹ 5,466 16 ₹ 2,05,400 ₹ 1,23,240 ₹ 1,29,402 ₹ 6,162 17 ₹ 2,25,000 ₹ 1,35,000 ₹ 1,41,750 ₹ 6,750 18 ₹ 2,50,000 ₹ 1,50,000 ₹ 1,57,500 ₹ 7,500 *Based on the Ministry of Finance resolution dated 16 May 2017 on the pay matrix for civilian employees, Actual figures can vary based on your basic pay

For example, an employee with a basic pay of ₹18,000 in Pay Level 1 currently receives ₹10,800 as DA at 60%. At the revised rate of 63%, the DA amount will increase to ₹11,340. This translates into an additional ₹540 per month.

Since the revised rate is effective from 1 July 2026, the additional DA for six months, from July to December 2026, would amount to ₹3,240

Similarly, for a central government employee in Pay Level 5, with a basic pay of ₹29,200, the DA amount will increase from ₹17,520 at the existing rate of 60% to ₹18,396 at the revised rate of 63%. For six months, the additional DA would total ₹5,256.

Also Read | DA hike October 2026: Revised rates announced for these CPSE employees

The increase is calculated on basic pay, not on the entire salary package. Components such as house rent allowance (HRA) and transport allowance are not included in the DA calculation itself.

Employees should also distinguish between the revised monthly DA entitlement and the amount credited to their bank accounts. Since the revised rate is effective from 1 July 2026, the applicable arrears will depend on the payroll processing.