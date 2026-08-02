DA hikes: From Finance Ministry to railways and banks — Here's a look at all the dearness allowance announcements so far

Dearness Allowance (DA) is a percentage of basic salary aimed at offsetting the impact of inflation for government employees and pensioners. Reviewed twice a year, new announcements are usually made annually in March and October, with rollouts in July the same year and January in the next year.
DA is a component of the basic salary aimed at mitigating the rising cost of living. Notably, the basic salary also determines other components of compensation, such as provident fund contributions, pension, allowances, gratuity, and more. Thus, higher DA, especially given DA merger demands, could lead to a substantial and automatic increase in overall pay and, consequently, in the other dependent allocations.
More than 1 crore individuals, comprising nearly 50 lakh central government employees and close to 65 lakh central government pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees, benefit from the DA hikes and corresponding increase in Dearness Relief (DR).
Employees and pensioners are expecting another hike announcement this year. There was hope that a hike would come in July after monthly data from the Labour Bureau's All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) is released. The index measures retail inflation by tracking fluctuations in the prices of goods and services consumed by industrial workers.
Based on data trends over the past months' expectation was for a 3-4% DA hike — AICPI-IW for March stood at 149.1, April at 149.9 and May at 150.8, while for June is estimated at 151.7 if the rate of growth remains constant. Further, the latest government data shows retail inflation rose to 4.38% in June 2026, while food inflation climbed to 5.32%. The final revision, however, will depend on the June 2026 AICPI-IW data and the government’s approval.
However, with July now past, beneficiaries could still see a second hike announced sometime in the second half of the year. According to past precedents, Labour and Employment Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in October 2025 said the Union Cabinet cleared 3% DA hike, increasing the component to 53% of basic pay.
The year prior, in 2024 too, the Centre announced an increase ahead of the Diwali festive season. This year, Diwali is in November, so beneficiaries could expect a “Diwali gift” sometime in October or November this year.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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