DA likely to be hiked by 4%: Here's how dearness allowance on your salary will rise
- Last year, in September, the government raised DA by 4%, taking the rate to 38% with effect from July 1, 2022. This was an increase from 34% between January to June 2022.
The government is likely to raise the dearness allowance for more than one crore employees and pensioners by another 4%. This would take DA to 42% from the current 38%. DA is revised periodically twice a year on a half-yearly basis, and it is calculated as a percentage of the basic salary of employees.
