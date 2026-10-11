DA news: DA for pensioners explained, who is eligible, impact of revision, pay structure and other details

Dearness Relief (DR) is an inflation-linked benefit paid to eligible retired central and state government employees and other public-sector pensioners. It is not generally offered in the private sector. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated11 Oct 2026, 05:26 PM IST
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Dearness Relief (DR) is an inflation-linked benefit paid to eligible retired central and state government employees and other public-sector pensioners.
Dearness Relief (DR) is an inflation-linked benefit paid to eligible retired central and state government employees and other public-sector pensioners. (Pexels / Representative Illustration)

Pensioners are retired central and state government employees, who are eligible for individual or family pension from the government. This is in continuance of their salaries and comprises a dedicated percentage towards inflation. This component is known as Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees, and Dearness Relief (DR) for pension.

DR is often paid to retired central and state government employees, railways and defence personnel, public sector staff, and bank employees across the country. The beneficiaries include close to 65 lakh pensioners across various pay scales.

Notably, in India, DA and DR are provided only to public sector employees and retirees. The private sector does not offer the same for employees or pensioners.

Also Read | DA news: Telangana releases two DA and DR installments for employees, pensioners

Dearness Allowance for pensioners — DR explained

  • Who is eligible? Pensioners are retired employees of the central government who are eligible for individual or family pension.
  • New pay structure: Changes in the pay structure are reflected in the pension of the retired employee, each time the Pay Commission rolls out a new salary structure.
  • Impact of DA revisions: The pension of the retired individual is revised accordingly if the DA is hiked or changed by a particular pay commission.
  • Re- employed pensioners: Pensioners are not eligible to get DA in case of re-employment and DA is granted on a time scale or fixed pay, according to a Clear Tax report.
  • Pensioners who are residing abroad: Pensioners who reside abroad are not- eligible during re-employment but pensioners residing abroad without being re-employed are eligible for DA in their pension, the report added.

Also Read | EPFO: Have multiple employee provident fund accounts, UAN? Here's how to merge

Are DA and DR calculations similar?

As a component of the monthly salary, DA is revised biannually based on the 12-month average of the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), with announcements in early March and October, followed by rollouts in January and July. Notably, each time DA is adjusted or revised by the pay commission, a similar change is reflected in DR accordingly.

DR impacts the in-hand pension payout for retired central government staff who receive an individual or family pension from the government. Under the 7th CPC, there have been 10 hikes since 2021, with the highest at 11% in July 2021. The past two hikes were 2% and 3%, respectively, for January and July 2025.

Also Read | Targetting ₹1.5 crore retirement corpus? Calculate how much you really need

8th CPC: Key pension-related demands

The National Council — Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation and All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) have made detailed submissions to the commission. Overall, they have demanded comprehensive pension restructuring, improvements and parity in payments:

Employee GroupPension Reform
NC-JCMStructural alignment with revised pay
Maharashtra Old Pension OrganisationOPS restoration + UPS reforms + DA linkage
AIDEFPension parity with revised pay structure

Demands made by other employee groups and stakeholders include:

  • Increase minimum pension to 67% of the Last Pay Drawn (LPD) or the average emoluments drawn during the last 10 months of service.
  • Revision of the fitment factor used for pension calculations.
  • Review of the DR structure and its integration into pension benefits.
  • Expansion of the scope of family pension benefits.
  • Increasing the gratuity ceiling and revising pension commutation rules.
  • Option to choose between different pension systems — Old Pension Scheme (OPS), National Pension System (NPS) or the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) — based on a retirees' preferences and needs.
  • Introducing progressive age-based pension enhancement up to 100% of the LPD for pensioners aged 90 years and above.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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