DA news: Is dearness allowance part of your annual CTC? Taxation process, explained

Adjusted twice a year by the Centre, dearness allowance (DA) is a percentage of employees' basic pay that aims to mitigate the impact of the rising cost of living and inflation. The bi-annual announcements usually come in March and October, with rollouts in January and July, and is calculated based on data from the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI).

Over 1 crore individuals, comprising some 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, including defence staff and railway personnel and retirees, will gain from any DA and Dearness Relief (DR) hikes. Notably, the last DA hike was announced in April this year, when the Finance Ministry increased DA from 58% to 60% of basic salary, effective from 1 January 2026.

What is the significance of a DA hike? DA is a component of the salary break-up for central and public sector employees. For central government employees, the basic salary also determines calculation of the other components of compensation, such as provident fund (PF) contributions, pension, allowances, gratuity, and more.

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Thus, higher DA, especially given DA merger demands, could lead to a substantial, automatic increase in overall pay and, consequently, in other dependent allocations. Given past announcements in 2024 and 2025, employees and pensioners are also expecting another DA hike from the Centre during Diwali.

Hikes are calculated based on the 12-month average as per the method prescribed by the AICPI under the 7th Pay Commission. Under the 7th CPC, there were 10 hikes since 2021, with the highest at 11% in July 2021. The past two hikes were 2% and 3%, respectively, for January and July 2025. The latest announcement was made in April for 2% hike, taking DA to 60% of basic salary.

DA — salary credit in CTC, taxation and ITR, explained Is DA credited as part of your salary, CTC? Yes, DA is part of an employee's cost-to-company (CTC) and is credited to the monthly salary of central government employees.

Is DA subject to income tax? Yes, DA is subject to income tax in its entirety as per your tax slab.

Are you as a taxpayer required to report DA in ITR? Yes, Income-Tax Rules mandate that the DA component is stated separately in a taxpayer's I-T returns (ITR).

What is the difference between DA, DR and HRA? While DA affects employee salaries, DR impacts pension payouts. Thus, the key difference is in who the benefit applies to and when, i.e., employees' salaries and retirees' pensions. Meanwhile, House Rent Allowance is designed to assist employees with housing expenses and is taxable under a different head. Further, HRA is exempt from income tax up to a certain limit, unlike DA and DR, which are not. HRA is also available to private-sector employees.

What is the role of the pay commission? Constituted every 10 years, the panel is formally known as the Central Pay Commission (CPC). It is responsible for decisions on contributions, retirement benefits and government spending. The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is the latest such panel since Independence.