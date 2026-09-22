DA news: Delhi govt to consult labour dept amid DTC drivers’ strike — Here's a look at the top demands, latest updates

DA news: The Delhi government is set to hold consultations with the state labour department to discuss salaries of striking Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) drivers, PTI reported on Monday, citing a senior government official.
Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh on Monday directed officials that the labour department be consulted on the issue, it said.
DTC drivers working with private companies hired for the corporation's electric buses have been on strike for the past six days demanding hike in daily wages, with implementation of basic dearness allowance (DA), medical facilities and overtime payment, the report added.
According to the DTC Karamachari Ekta Union, they will launch a complete ‘kaam band’ (stop work) protest from 28 September over non-implementation of basic DA for DTC contract employees. A letter to this effect has been submitted to the Delhi Chief Minister's and the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Office, the report added.
The letter stated, “For the past two years, the file regarding basic DA of DTC employees has been pending with you; it has also been passed from the DTC Board and is with the finance department. Our demands are — implement the basic DA immediately, and secondly, private drivers operating DTC buses should be taken on the corporation's payroll with immediate effect.”
The drivers and conductors said they are paid ₹862 per day, of which ₹60 goes towards provident fund, leaving them with the remaining amount of ₹802 as daily wage, as per the report.
It added that drivers said the strike continued, as private companies had not given them assurances regarding a hike in salaries.
(With inputs from PTI)
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