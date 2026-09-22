DA news: Delhi govt to consult labour dept amid DTC drivers’ strike — Here's a look at the top demands, latest updates

The Delhi government plans to consult with the labour department regarding striking DTC drivers’ salaries. They have threatened ‘kaam bandh’ on September 28 if demands such as DA and contract workers regularisation is not met. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated22 Sep 2026, 06:48 PM IST
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The Delhi government plans to consult with the labour department regarding striking DTC drivers’ salaries.
The Delhi government plans to consult with the labour department regarding striking DTC drivers’ salaries. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

DA news: The Delhi government is set to hold consultations with the state labour department to discuss salaries of striking Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) drivers, PTI reported on Monday, citing a senior government official.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh on Monday directed officials that the labour department be consulted on the issue, it said.

What are the protesting drivers' demands?

DTC drivers working with private companies hired for the corporation's electric buses have been on strike for the past six days demanding hike in daily wages, with implementation of basic dearness allowance (DA), medical facilities and overtime payment, the report added.

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According to the DTC Karamachari Ekta Union, they will launch a complete ‘kaam band’ (stop work) protest from 28 September over non-implementation of basic DA for DTC contract employees. A letter to this effect has been submitted to the Delhi Chief Minister's and the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Office, the report added.

The letter stated, “For the past two years, the file regarding basic DA of DTC employees has been pending with you; it has also been passed from the DTC Board and is with the finance department. Our demands are — implement the basic DA immediately, and secondly, private drivers operating DTC buses should be taken on the corporation's payroll with immediate effect.”

The drivers and conductors said they are paid 862 per day, of which 60 goes towards provident fund, leaving them with the remaining amount of 802 as daily wage, as per the report.

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It added that drivers said the strike continued, as private companies had not given them assurances regarding a hike in salaries.

DTC drivers' strike: What are the latest updates?

  • The senior government official told PTI that based on the set of demands submitted by the striking drivers, the labour department has been asked to give its opinion on their daily wages and what existing labour laws state in this regard.
  • Singh reportedly held a meeting with drivers and private company representatives, where the drivers raised the salary issue.
  • “As the ongoing strike is causing discomfort to passengers, the government is trying to find a solution,” the official added.
  • At present, there are around 6,500 total DTC buses in the national capital; out of these, 5,088 are electric buses, all of which are operated by private drivers in the city.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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