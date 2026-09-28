DA news: Here's a look at the full list of states that have announced dearness allowance hikes in 2026

Assam, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, West Bengal and more — Today we take a look at the full list of states that have announced DA and DR hikes this year, besides paying arrears for employees and pensioners. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published28 Sep 2026, 05:35 PM IST
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Assam, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, West Bengal and more — Today we take a look at the full list of states that have announced DA and DR hikes this year.
Assam, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, West Bengal and more — Today we take a look at the full list of states that have announced DA and DR hikes this year. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

Implementing recommendation of the 7th central pay commission (CPC), dearness allowance (DA) the Centre hikes the component biannually using data from the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI). More than 1 crore beneficiaries, comprising around 50 lakh central government employees and some 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees, gain from DA and Dearness Relief (DR) hikes.

DA is a percentage of employees' basic pay that aims to mitigate rising cost of living and inflation impact. Notably, announcement from the Centre come in March and October, with rollouts in January and July. The last hike was announced in April this year, when the Finance Ministry increased DA from 58% to 60% of basic salary, effective from 1 January 2026.

DA hikes announcements in 2026 — Full list of states

Following the Finance Ministry's announcement, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) announced revised DA and DR for workmen and officer employees across levels for the months of May, June and July 2026. It hiked basic salaries between 48,000 to 1,17,000 and DA from 435 to 1,050. Later, the Indian Railways also announced a 2% hike in DA and DR for staff and pensioners.

Also Read | DA news: Punjab notifies 8% dearness allowance hike — Latest updates

Here's a look at the full list of DA hikes announced by states so far:

  • Punjab has notified an 8% DA hike for state government employees and pensioners, effective from 1 September, PTI reported. “The enhanced DA will provide additional financial support to employees and pensioners at a time when household expenses and the cost of essential commodities have increased,” as per an official statement from the chief minister's office. As per a CMO statement, the DA hike will be rolled in two instalments of 4% each, with the benefit to be reflected in their salaries from 1 October.
  • Andhra Pradesh this month approved two long-pending DA revisions — giving combined 4.55% DA hike for state government employees, local body personnel and university staff. It will be implemented from September 2026 and disbursed with salary released in October this year. The first installment of 2.73% hike, which takes DA from 37.31% to 40.04% of basic pay comes retroactively in effect from July 2024; and the second installment of 1.82%, takes DA from 40.04% to 41.86% of basic pay comes retroactively in effect from January 2025. The arrears will be released in structured installments in 2027 and 2028 salaries.
  • Arunachal Pradesh hiked DA and DR for its employees by 2%, effective from 1 January 2026. DA in basic pay is now up to 60% from 58% and will be implemented for 69,248 regular employees.

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  • In May, Assam approved a 2-percentage-point increase in DA and DR, up from 58% to 60% with immediate effect, benefitting more than 8 lakh serving state government employees, pensioners.
  • Bihar also announced that employees and pensioners under the 6th Pay Commission will get a 5-percentage-point hike in DA and DR, i.e. DA will be raised from 257% to 262%, effective from 1 January. For employees under the 5th CPC, DA has been increased by 9 percentage points, from 474%to 483%, and for those under the 7th CPC, it has been raised from 58% to 60%.
  • Maharashtra approved payment of 800 crore DA arrears for state government employees under the 5th, 6th and 7th central pay commissions for November and December 2025 and January 2026. It also approved 2% increase in DR for retired All India Services officers.
  • Odisha announced a 2% increase in DA for state government employees and pensioners, up from 58% to 60%, effective from 1 January, as per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Around 8.5 lakh state government employees and pensioners are expected to benefit from the announcement.

Also Read | 8th pay commission: DA merger, fitment factor, allowances in focus for pay hike
  • Sikkim in August announced that the state government is hiking DA and DR by 2% each, applicable from 1 January 2026.
  • Tamil Nadu hiked DA by 2%, effective from 1 January 2026, for state government employees, pensioners and teachers, taking allocation to 60% of basic salary. The state will bear additional annual expenditure of 1,230 crore.
  • Uttar Pradesh on 21 May, announced a 2% hike in DA and DR for state government employees and pensioners, effective from 1 January — up to 60% of basic pay from 58% and will benefit around 16 lakh Uttar Pradesh government employees, teachers, and pensioners.
  • The West Bengal government in June hiked DA and DR by 20% for state government employees and pensioners, with effect from October, taking the component to 38% of basic salary. According to the notification, those employees still drawing salaries under the 5th CPC will get DA at 223%, up from the existing 171%, from 1 October. Further, pensioners and family pensioners whose pensions are yet to be revised under the Revision of Pay and Allowances (ROPA) 2009 rules will also receive DR at 223% until their revised pensions are implemented, it added.

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What is significance of DA hike?

DA is a component of the salary break-up for central and public sector employees, aimed at mitigating the rising cost of living. Notably, the basic salary also determines other components of compensation, such as provident fund contributions, pension, allowances, gratuity, and more.

Thus, higher DA, especially given DA merger demands, could lead to a substantial and automatic increase in overall pay and, consequently, in the other dependent allocations. Notably, employees and pensioners are expecting another hike from the Centre during Diwali year.

Meanwhile, DA revision is under discussion by the 8th central pay commission (CPC), which is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution, latest by May 2027.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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