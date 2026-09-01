DA news: Employees criticise transfer of key leader, BJP and Congress attack Punjab CM, govt may move SC—See top updates

Punjab transferred Sukhchain Singh Khera, key member of the state employees' protest, where over 150 employees' bodies and more than 3.50 lakh pensioners participated in one of the biggest mobilisations against the government.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated1 Sep 2026, 04:57 PM IST
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Key demands from Punjab state government employees include — payment of pending 18% DA, implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS), regularisation of contractual employees, implementation of minimum wages for workers.
Key demands from Punjab state government employees include — payment of pending 18% DA, implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS), regularisation of contractual employees, implementation of minimum wages for workers. (AI generated image)

Punjab government on 31 August, transferred Sukhchain Singh Khera, key member of the state employees' protest, from the Punjab Civil Secretariat's administrative branch to the planning branch in Sector 33 in Chandigarh, PTI reported.

The move comes after more than 3 lakh state employees participated in mass leave on 27 August to push for immediate clearance of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) and other demands, in a strike that affected public services. Khera is a prominent leader of the Punjab Sanjha Mulazam Manch, which spearheaded the state-wide, one-day mass leave protest last week, the report added.

Key demands, why timing of protests is significant

Key demands include — payment of pending 18% DA, implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), regularisation of contractual employees, implementation of minimum wages for workers, including mid-day meal, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, restoration of the ACP scheme, and extension of Punjab pay scales to employees recruited after 17 July 2020.

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More than 150 employees' bodies presenting a combined front as the Manch, and over 3.50 lakh pensioners had participated in the “maha hartal”. This was among the biggest mobilisations yet against the ruling government and caused concern as the state assembly polls are due early next year.

Punjab employees protest: Check latest updates here

Here's a look at all the latest updates amid a number of developments in the state related to the matter:

  • Sahil Sharma, leader of the Punjab Civil Secretariat Employees Union in a statement condemned Khera's transfer and criticised the state government for allegedly trying to “suppress the voice of employees”.
  • Also, in response to the strike last week, the state government on 29 August, directed heads of departments and administrative secretaries to issue show cause notices to the employees for “unauthorised” absence on the date of protest. It also asked that disciplinary action be taken as per the rules.

Also Read | Punjab committed to pay DA dues, exploring legal options, says FM Cheema
  • On 30 August (Sunday), the Manch decided that if notices issued to them are not withdrawn, another, similar state-wide mass leave strike will be called on 8 September, the PTI report said.
  • Announcing the fresh and escalated phase of agitation, the Manch has outlined “Return of Power” (Satta Wapsi) campaign to pressure the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, ANI reported.
  • As per this, district-level meetings would be held on 6 September, followed by “surrounding” with human chains various state ministers on 12-13 September, and of other MLAs and ministers on 19-20 September, the report said.
  • At the end of the month, on 30 September, employees will organise a ‘Vidhan Sabha’ session in Chandigarh, where chairs will be set up for MPs and MLAs, and questions will be put to them, it added.

Also Read | DA update: Punjab govt directs show cause notices be sent to absent employees
  • Further, if demands are still not met, a mega rally will be organised in Sangrur on 10 October, followed by another two-day mass casual leave protest will be called between 21-22 October.
  • The BJP on Monday, accused the Mann government of “persecuting” state employees and called the leader a “dictator”, as per the PTI report. Party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia in a press conference in New Delhi alleged that the Punjab government was “suppressing and harassing” its employees through “oppressive policies” and denying them the “constitutional right” to raise their voice and protest, it added.
  • Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday also expressed support for protesting employees, calling their demands are “fully justified”, as they were seeking their rightful dues and not any special favour from the government, as per another ANI report.

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  • Warring questioned the government's inability to provide around 14,000 crore for employee-related dues, added that this money represented their “rightful due” rather than a concession, it added. He also criticised the state for paying 341 crore to consultants in connection with raising a 25,000-crore loan.
  • The Punjab government may move the Supreme Court against the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order in the DA case, the ANI report said citing sources. The petition will likely come this week, sources added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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