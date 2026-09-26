DA news: Punjab govt notifies 8% dearness allowance hike for state employees and pensioners — Latest updates

DA news: The Punjab government has this week notified an 8% dearness allowance hike for state government and pensioners, effective from 1 September, as per an official statement from the chief minister's office, PTI reported.
“The enhanced DA will provide additional financial support to employees and pensioners at a time when household expenses and the cost of essential commodities have increased,” the statement noted.
The move comes after a meeting between employee union representatives and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, where a number of issues were discussed, including DA enhancement, as per the report. “The decision reflects the state government's commitment towards the welfare and financial well-being of its employees and pensioners,” the statement added.
During the meeting in Chandigarh, Mann assured union representatives that genuine demands would be “sympathetically considered” and that the state would take appropriate steps in the interest of employees and pensioners.
“In keeping with this commitment, the government has now formally notified the decision to grant the 8 per cent enhanced DA,” the statement released on Wednesday, 23 September, announced.
“Ahead of the festive season, this decision will provide additional financial support to thousands of government employees and pensioners and their families,” Mann said in the statement.
This comes after an intense deadlock began on 27 August, after more than three lakh government employees went on a statewide mass casual leave strike to push for their demands with the government, including release of pending 18% DA.
Prior to this, employees had asked the government to comply with the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on payment of all due DA and DR arrears within a fortnight. The government had however moved the Supreme Court challenging the HC order, contending that payment of arrears totaling around ₹14,191 crore in such a short period was impossible.
Meanwhile, other demands by employees include 2.59 pension multiplication factor, restoration of OPS and various allowances, implementation of Assured Career Progression (ACP), issues relating to the 2015 and 2020 letters concerning the probation period, generalisation of court decisions and others.
“No genuine issue concerning employees is being ignored and the government will examine each matter with an open and sympathetic approach. Employee welfare cannot be treated as a one-time exercise and requires continuous dialogue between the government and its workforce,” the previous CMO statement added.
(With inputs from PTI)
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