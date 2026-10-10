DA news: Telangana govt releases two dearness allowance and dearness relief installments for employees, pensioners

DA news: The Telangana government has approved release of two dearness allowance and dearness relief installments for state employees and pensioners across cadres. Here's all we know about the development… 

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Updated10 Oct 2026, 04:47 PM IST
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Telangana has released two dearness allowance and dearness relief (DA and DR) installments for state employees and pensioners across cadres.
Telangana has released two dearness allowance and dearness relief (DA and DR) installments for state employees and pensioners across cadres. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

DA news update: The Telangana government has releases two dearness allowance and dearness relief (DA and DR) installments for state employees and pensioners across cadres, according to a report by the Telangana Tribune.

The state has approved release of two DA and DR revisions of 3.64% and 2.73% for government employees and pensioners, set to be paid with the October salary to be disbursed on 1 November this year. This comes after assurance from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to employee unions at a recent meeting, the report added.

Also Read | Sikkim govt hikes DA for employees, DR for pensioners — Check details

Telangana govt releases DA instalments — All we know

  • As per the report, the two instalments will add about 3,057 crore a year to the State’s expenditure.
  • Of this, the 3.64% instalment accounts for 1,747 crore, and
  • Further, the 2.73% instalment is worth 1,310 crore, it added.
  • The amount is separate from DA payments for employees drawing UGC and AICTE pay scales, local body staff and other employee categories.
  • The release is a partial payment of the 15.43% in DA instalments pending since the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government.

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  • Sandeep Kumar Sultania. Principal Secretary at the state Finance Department said DA arrears would be credited to employees’ General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts, the report added.
  • Further, it added that employees due to retire on or before 31 January 2027 will receive their arrears in 33 equal monthly instalments.
  • It added that for those employees covered by the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), 10% of their DA arrears (for the period between January 2024 to September 2026) will be credited to their PRAN accounts, along with the government’s share. The remaining 90% will be paid in 33 equal monthly instalments from November 1.
  • For pensioners, the report said that the revised DR rates will be paid in 33 equal monthly installments, starting with the October pension, to be paid of 1 November 2026.

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Sikkim govt hikes DA and DR: Details

Sikkim this month also announced increase in DA and DR for state employees and pensioners under pre-revised and revised pay structures, PTI reported. Hikes have been announced under the 6th and 7th CPC, with effect from 1 January 2026, it added.

  • For state government employees and pensioners drawing pay under the pre-revised basic pay structure (the 6th CPC), DA and DR has been increased by 5% from 257% to 262% with effect from 1 January 2026, the circular said.
  • For employees and pensioners drawing pay under the revised basic pay structure (the 7th CPC), the DA and DR has been increased by 2% from 58% to 60%, effective from 1 January 2026, it added.
  • The revised DA rates will also apply to contractual employees and personnel of work-charged establishments drawing revised pay in the regular scales of the state government, the Finance Department said in its circular.
  • For All India Service (AIS) officers continuing to draw pay under the pre-revised pay band and grade pay structure as per the 6th CPC, DA is hiked by 5% from 257% to 262%, with effect from 1 January 2026.
  • For AIS officers drawing salary under the revised basic pay structure based on the recommendations of the 7th CPC, DA is up by 2% from 58% to 60%, with effect from 1 January 2026, it added.

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