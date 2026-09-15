DA news: Can employees expect a second dearness allowance hike this year during festive season?

Central government employees and pensioners are expecting a second dearness allowance hike announcement during the festive season this year. There was hope earlier that a DA hike would come in July, amid rising inflationary pressures.
DA and dearness relief (DR) are a component of basic pay, given to employees and pensioners respectively, with aim to offset cost of living expenses on households. It is reviewed twice annually, with new announcements made in March and October, followed by rollouts in January and July.
There was hope that a hike would come in July following monthly data release from the Labour Bureau's All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers. It measures inflation by tracking fluctuations in the retail prices of goods and services consumed by industrial workers across 317 markets in 88 key industrial centres in India.
Notably, AICPI-IW numbers for July 2026 increased by 1.3 points to stand at 153.2, as per the Bureau. The index has been on a steady increase this year — at 151.9 in June, 150.8 in May, 149.9 in April, and 149.1 in March. Further, inflation for the month of July 2026 stood at 4.57% year-on-year (YoY) as compared to 2.66% in July 2025, as per an official release from the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
Notably, DA hikes are calculated based on the AICPI's 12-month average, using the method prescribed by the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). Thus, steady increase in numbers is likely to impact the DA and DR calculations.
The formula used
DA percentage = (148.63 × 2.88 − 261.33) / 261.33 × 100
= (428.05 − 261.33) / 261.33 × 100
= 192.84 / 261.33 × 100 = 63.7%
With DA at 60% since January 2026, the estimated increase comes to around 3.7%. The government generally rounds off the final figure, which may eventually result in a 3-4% DA hike, depending on whether the final number is rounded up or down.
Diwali will be celebrated is in November this year, so following past trends, employees and pensioners are expecting a “Diwali gift” sometime in October or November. Further, based on AICPI-IW data trends, there are expectation of a 3-4% DA hike to counter inflation.
Hopes are also high based on past precedents in 2024 and 2025, when the Centre cleared DA hikes during Diwali in both those years. In October 2025, Union Labour Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Cabinet cleared 3% DA hike, increasing the component to 53% of basic pay. The previous year too, in 2024, the government announced an increase ahead of the Diwali festive season.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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