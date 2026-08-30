DA news: After Punjab workers strike, state govt directs show cause notices be sent to absent employees — Latest updates

In response to a mass workers' strike earlier, the Punjab state government directed officers to issue show cause notices to employees for their “unauthorised” absence on Thursday, PTI reported.
This comes after over 3 lakh state government employees went on strike by taking mass leave on 27 August to push for payment of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) and other demands. The strike affected public services, the report said.
Employee representatives have claimed that despite repeated assurances and even after an order from the Punjab and Haryana High Court directing the release of DA arrears, the state government has failed to address their long-pending demands.
Over 150 employees' bodies unified under the ‘Punjab Sanjha Mulazam Manch’ banner to organise the ‘maha hartal’. They also had support from the state's more than 3.50 lakh pensioners, it said. After the protest on 27 August, employees called a meeting of all bodies in Ludhiana today, 30 August, to decide their next course of action.
Notably, Thursday's strike is among the biggest mobilisations yet against the ruling government and is generating concern as the state assembly polls are due early next year.
Key demands include — payment of pending 18% DA, implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), regularisation of contractual employees, implementation of minimum wages for workers, including mid-day meal, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, restoration of the ACP scheme, and extension of Punjab pay scales to employees recruited after 17 July 2020.
The personnel department in a letter to heads of departments and administrative secretaries asked that notices be issued and disciplinary action be taken as per the rules, it said. Adding:
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the state is considering legal options, including appealing to the Supreme Court, after the Punjab and Haryana HC ordered it to clear pending DA within 15 days, as per another PTI report. “Our legal team is examining the recent judgment in detail, reviewing the judicial precedents and consulting legal experts to determine the appropriate legal course, including the possibility of filing an appeal before the Supreme Court,” he said.
Speaking to reporters on 4 August, a day after the HC order, Cheema said the state is committed to employees and all constitutionally and legally valid dues will be paid.
Notably, the court on 3 August dismissed appeals by the Punjab state government and the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and directed them to clear DA dues of employees and pensioners within a fortnight. In case of default of payment within the timeline, the bench has imposed simple interest of 6% per annum on the unpaid amounts from the due date.
These dues are estimated to be ₹15,000 crore, according to Advocate Rashpinder Singh, counsel for PSPCL employees.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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