DA news: After Punjab workers strike, state govt directs show cause notices be sent to absent employees — Latest updates

In response to a mass workers' strike earlier, the Punjab state government directed officers to issue show cause notices to employees for their “unauthorised” absence on Thursday, PTI reported.

This comes after over 3 lakh state government employees went on strike by taking mass leave on 27 August to push for payment of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) and other demands. The strike affected public services, the report said.

Employee representatives have claimed that despite repeated assurances and even after an order from the Punjab and Haryana High Court directing the release of DA arrears, the state government has failed to address their long-pending demands.

Pending DA: What have workers decided? Over 150 employees' bodies unified under the ‘Punjab Sanjha Mulazam Manch’ banner to organise the ‘maha hartal’. They also had support from the state's more than 3.50 lakh pensioners, it said. After the protest on 27 August, employees called a meeting of all bodies in Ludhiana today, 30 August, to decide their next course of action.

Notably, Thursday's strike is among the biggest mobilisations yet against the ruling government and is generating concern as the state assembly polls are due early next year.

Key demands include — payment of pending 18% DA, implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), regularisation of contractual employees, implementation of minimum wages for workers, including mid-day meal, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, restoration of the ACP scheme, and extension of Punjab pay scales to employees recruited after 17 July 2020.

How has Punjab govt reacted to workers' strike? The personnel department in a letter to heads of departments and administrative secretaries asked that notices be issued and disciplinary action be taken as per the rules, it said. Adding:

Heads of departments and administrative secretaries have been directed to compile and submit the list of absentee employees to the department of general administration by the end of the working day for further necessary action as per the provisions under the applicable service rules.

A meeting between Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and representatives of the employees' bodies in Jalandhar was cancelled in further indication of a toughened stance.

Punjab exploring legal options after HC order Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the state is considering legal options, including appealing to the Supreme Court, after the Punjab and Haryana HC ordered it to clear pending DA within 15 days, as per another PTI report. “Our legal team is examining the recent judgment in detail, reviewing the judicial precedents and consulting legal experts to determine the appropriate legal course, including the possibility of filing an appeal before the Supreme Court,” he said.

Speaking to reporters on 4 August, a day after the HC order, Cheema said the state is committed to employees and all constitutionally and legally valid dues will be paid.

Notably, the court on 3 August dismissed appeals by the Punjab state government and the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and directed them to clear DA dues of employees and pensioners within a fortnight. In case of default of payment within the timeline, the bench has imposed simple interest of 6% per annum on the unpaid amounts from the due date.

These dues are estimated to be ₹15,000 crore, according to Advocate Rashpinder Singh, counsel for PSPCL employees.