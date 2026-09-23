DA row: Punjab HC directs official to appear on 5 Oct for not complying with order, govt says ‘committed’ — Top updates

Punjab DA row: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Chief Secretary KAP Sinha to appear on October 5 for non-compliance with its order regarding payment of dearness allowance arrears of state employees and pensioners, as per a PTI report.

The petitioners' counsel, Sunny Singla, said the court has directed Sinha to appear before it on October 5 for non-compliance with its previous order, the report said.

The direction came while a bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor was hearing pleas on the non-compliance with the HC's order dated 3 August which asked for release of pending DA and dearness relief (DR).

Why has the Chief Secretary been summoned? Notably, in its August order, the HC had directed the chief secretary to ensure that there is “scrupulous compliance” of the directions. He was also asked to file a compliance report through an affidavit before the HC's registry by 31 August.

On Tuesday, the court was apprised of the unproductive expenditure by the state government despite directions against the same until the dues were cleared, advocate Singla told the news agency.

What were the Punjab HC's previous orders? In its judgement last month, the court had ordered the Punjab government to clear DA and DR arrears to state employees and pensioners at the rates paid to All India Services officers serving in the state on the central government pattern, it added. Notably, All India Services include the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Financial Services (IFS).

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The court also asked that the dues be paid within a fortnight and in case of default within the deadline, imposed simple interest of 6% per annum on unpaid amounts

Further, it restricted the state from unproductive expenditures, such as large-scale advertising campaigns in print or social media, till payments are completed. It said such expenses are not justified while denying dues admissible to state employees.

Punjab govt moves SC against HC order on DA arrears The HC was told also about the state's stand that it was trying to amicably settle the issue, the report added. Notably, Punjab moved the Supreme Court on 1 September, stating that paying the ₹14,191 crore arrears in such a short period was constitutionally impossible.

In a hearing on 10 September, the HC had noted that while the state had filed a plea in the apex court, defects in the same were not removed.

Govt says ‘fully committed’ to employees welfare Meanwhile, Punjab government in a statement on Tuesday said it is fully committed to the welfare of employees and pensioners adding that the matter of DA and DR arrears is pending before the SC, which decision will be binding on all parties.

“This matter is sub judice before the Supreme Court. All concerned should respect the judicial process and await the decision of the Apex Court. Whatever decision is passed by the Supreme Court will be binding on all parties,” it stated.

It added that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has taken a proactive step by announcing 8% DA hike, taking the total component to 50% of basic pay, with an annual financial outlay of ₹3,000 crore. "The Punjab government is an employee-friendly government. We have listened to the concerns of employees and pensioners and have taken decisions accordingly," it stated.

It said the legal proceedings should not be misrepresented as a refusal to respect the judiciary. “The Punjab government has approached the SC through the appropriate legal process. Exercising the constitutional right to seek relief from the SC cannot be described as disregard for the judiciary. We have complete faith in the judicial system and will abide by the final directions of the competent court,” it added.