Dabbling in derivatives: Smart or reckless?

Menon typically recommends two strategies to his clients. For those who are heavily in the market and don’t see much further upside, he suggests a covered call strategy. A call option is the right to buy a stock or index at a particular price. Selling this option means giving someone else that right and thus involves capping your upside in return for a premium. “This works best during the current market situation where Nifty is largely range-bound. This strategy is not a hedge. If an investor wants to hedge the portfolio, then the premium received on selling calls can be used to buy Nifty puts, thereby reducing losses when the market has a fall," he said. For investors who are comfortable entering at particular levels that are lower than the current market levels, Menon suggests a combination of debt funds and selling put options. “This strategy is suitable for investors who are waiting for a correction before entering equity. The objective of selling Nifty put is to earn premium income while waiting for the correction," he explained. “The key point here is that the investor would have shifted from debt to equity anyway on such corrections. The Nifty put adds extra income to the portfolio."